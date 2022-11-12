ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Report: NBA Rescinding Jayson Tatum's Technical Foul in Celtics-Thunder

Report: NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum's bizarre technical foul originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Order has been restored for Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The NBA is rescinding the technical foul Tatum was assessed in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy