Blur to reunite for first live UK show since 2015

Blur are to headline their first UK show since 2015 at London’s Wembley Stadium next year, Metropolis Music announced. The one-off special will see the Britpop group’s singer-songwriter Damon Albarn, guitarist Graham Coxon, bassist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree reunite to perform their much-loved anthems on July 8.

