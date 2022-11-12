The most popular Christmas markets ranked by Google, Instagram, length and affordable accommodation

Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iver hotel crowned best place in Buckinghamshire for Christmas lunch according to new list
Cooking a good Christmas lunch can be a proper hassle - there's always so much to think about. But one hotel in Buckinghamshire has been named the very best at taking this task off your plate. The Langley in Iver is a historic hotel run by Marriott in the very...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' cheap ways to bag a real Christmas tree for less this year - including renting
Christmas is on the way and for many of us, this means choosing a tree – the mainstay of the festive season at home. But this year more than ever, keeping costs down is a top priority. The most popular real Christmas tree, the Nordmann fir, a non-drop variety,...
27 Things People Thought Were The Height Of Class As Kids But That Turned Out To Be Extremely Ordinary
"I thought Lunchables were really fancy, since my mom never let me have them when I was growing up. But I found out later in life that she just didn't let us have them because she didn't think they were healthy."
All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was the right to sell merch—but the trademark office has rejected her ‘Queen of Christmas’ filing
"Christmas is for everyone...it's meant to be shared," said Elizabeth Chan who filed the opposing declaration.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cash, shopping vouchers, slow cookers and an OLED TV among our incredible giveaways this month
With rising costs and soaring bills, times are getting increasingly tough for families. But in recent weeks we've unveiled a host of competitions that could give you a helping hand. If you're one of our lucky competition winners, you could get your hands on £500 in cash, money towards bills...
Woman Finds Strange Mirror in Mexico Airbnb and People Are Freaked Out
Everyone thinks she should run for the hills.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Joules in Amersham and Milton Keynes under threat as fashion chain teeters on verge of administration
Around 1,600 jobs are at risk, including some in Buckinghamshire, after a fashion chain announced it would be going into administration. Joules, the upmarket fashion brand, has been unable to secure a vital cash injection. The brand has more than 130 shops, including two stores in Buckinghamshire. Best known for...
buckinghamshirelive.com
UK's first ever Christmas pudding cafe to open this month
The UK’s first ever café dedicated entirely to the Christmas pudding is set to open its doors later this month. Sainsbury’s is launching the Pud You Dare Café in a bid to get the classic ‘pud’ back on dining tables this festive season. It comes as research reveals that one in five Brits – and almost a third of Gen Z (31%) – believe the traditional Christmas Pudding is on track for extinction, with the average prediction being that it will disappear within three years.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Snappy Shopper app cuts Doritos crisps to 7p and Pepsi Max and Coke Zero to 8p to celebrate World Cup
Delivery app Snappy Shopper has teamed up with convenience stores to roll prices back to what they were in 1966 to celebrate the upcoming World Cup. The offer from Snappy Shopper runs from today until Thursday and will help football fans enjoy the home delights of a World Cup despite the rising cost of living.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire property: House prices jump by almost three quarters in 12 years
House prices in Buckinghamshire are growing faster than London, according to new analysis. The cost of buying a home in the county increased by just shy of 70 per cent over the last 12 years according to investment platform Saxo. The speed at which house prices in Buckinghamshire have jumped...
buckinghamshirelive.com
'We need this in our lives!' Fizz lovers go wild for new M&S bubbly with 22 carat gold leaf
It's a new M&S fizz with edible gold leaf and it's got tongues a-wagging on social media. Described as crisp and citrussy with notes of peach and pear, the Marks & Sparkle bubbly costs £10 a bottle and cases can be delivered straight to your door. Customers are already...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Birds Eye and Deliveroo offering takeaway meals for £3
Birds Eye is to launch its first-ever home delivery service, via Deliveroo, offering meals using some of its most well-known products – and some new - for less than £3 per dish. As part of the one-day delivery pop-up on Deliveroo, Birds Eye, supported by its Aunt Bessie’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cadbury is leaving Twirl mini bites out of boxes of Heroes this year
Christmas chocolate box fans are opening their tubs of Cadbury Heroes to find there are no mini Twirl bites inside. Cadbury announced in September that the bites in the box would have to be replaced because of a shortage. Instead, Cadbury is putting two standard-size single bars in the tub,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl launch festive gin which comes in fancy light up bottle
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lidl, and certainly along the gin aisle. The store has launched a brand new festive drink - the Hortus Clementine Winter Gin Liqueur - which comes in a fancy light-up bottle. Infused with the zesty and classically Christmas flavours of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shoppers scramble for giant Aldi candle which is £70 cheaper than The White Company's version
Shoppers are going wild for a new Aldi candle - sid to be a dupe of a £95 product by The White Company. And customers on TikTok are helping fan the flames. The Winter Spice candle from the budget supermarket, priced at £24.99, has a festive botanical scent with a centre filled with Christmas goodies. One woman took to TikTok after managing to bag one of the coveted candles.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Domino's launches new spicy pizza and loaded wedges
Domino’s is bringing two, hot, new additions to the menu – The Ultimate Spicy Sausage pizza and Loaded Wedges with Spicy Sausage. The new pizza features nduja sausage, salami and red jalapeños. Loaded Wedges are baked in store, covered with mozzarella cheese, extra cheese sauce and nduja...
