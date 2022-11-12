The most popular Christmas markets ranked by Google, Instagram, length and affordable accommodation

The UK’s first ever café dedicated entirely to the Christmas pudding is set to open its doors later this month. Sainsbury’s is launching the Pud You Dare Café in a bid to get the classic ‘pud’ back on dining tables this festive season. It comes as research reveals that one in five Brits – and almost a third of Gen Z (31%) – believe the traditional Christmas Pudding is on track for extinction, with the average prediction being that it will disappear within three years.

2 DAYS AGO