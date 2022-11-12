Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
You can leave gifts for children this Christmas at 28 service stations
Welcome Break Service Areas across the country have teamed up with the Samaritan’s Purse to become drop-off locations for the charity’s annual Christmas shoebox initiative. All 28 Welcome Break Service Areas are encouraging visitors to give to those less fortunate than themselves across the world, by donating to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child appeal.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's funding one million meals across the country during World Cup
McDonald’s is to fund the redistribution of more one million meals to people across the country in collaboration with FareShare – the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. McDonald’s is also donating 100 Reward Points for every order made via the McDonald’s app on Wales and England football match days between November 19 and December 19, 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Experts' cheap ways to bag a real Christmas tree for less this year - including renting
Christmas is on the way and for many of us, this means choosing a tree – the mainstay of the festive season at home. But this year more than ever, keeping costs down is a top priority. The most popular real Christmas tree, the Nordmann fir, a non-drop variety,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
MoneySavingExpert has a trick to extend expiry dates of Tesco Clubcard vouchers
With millions of pounds worth of unused Clubcard vouchers due to run out by 11:59pm on November 30, MoneySavingExpert has shared a crafty trick to extend their expiry date. Clubcard vouchers are only valid for two years. However, those who have some that are about to expire but don't want...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cash, shopping vouchers, slow cookers and an OLED TV among our incredible giveaways this month
With rising costs and soaring bills, times are getting increasingly tough for families. But in recent weeks we've unveiled a host of competitions that could give you a helping hand. If you're one of our lucky competition winners, you could get your hands on £500 in cash, money towards bills...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iver hotel crowned best place in Buckinghamshire for Christmas lunch according to new list
Cooking a good Christmas lunch can be a proper hassle - there's always so much to think about. But one hotel in Buckinghamshire has been named the very best at taking this task off your plate. The Langley in Iver is a historic hotel run by Marriott in the very...
11 Must-Haves To Update Your Nursery
Most nurseries tend to already have the basic essentials. However, you may want to add a few more items and spruce up the ones you already have.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lidl launch festive gin which comes in fancy light up bottle
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lidl, and certainly along the gin aisle. The store has launched a brand new festive drink - the Hortus Clementine Winter Gin Liqueur - which comes in a fancy light-up bottle. Infused with the zesty and classically Christmas flavours of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Birds Eye and Deliveroo offering takeaway meals for £3
Birds Eye is to launch its first-ever home delivery service, via Deliveroo, offering meals using some of its most well-known products – and some new - for less than £3 per dish. As part of the one-day delivery pop-up on Deliveroo, Birds Eye, supported by its Aunt Bessie’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Shoppers scramble for giant Aldi candle which is £70 cheaper than The White Company's version
Shoppers are going wild for a new Aldi candle - sid to be a dupe of a £95 product by The White Company. And customers on TikTok are helping fan the flames. The Winter Spice candle from the budget supermarket, priced at £24.99, has a festive botanical scent with a centre filled with Christmas goodies. One woman took to TikTok after managing to bag one of the coveted candles.
buckinghamshirelive.com
COOK says all its turkeys are already frozen amid sell-out fears
Shoppers have been told they can avoid festive poultry panic by getting ahead of the game and ordering a higher-welfare bird from COOK. Each of COOK’s woodland turkeys are raised on small farms in East Anglia with freedom to roam in sheltered woods, 24 hours a day. All of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Co-op announces big changes to milk after successful trial in 400 stores
Co-op is planning to remove coloured bottle tops from its milk cartons in a bid to make recycling easier. Soon, all coloured tops will be replaced with clear ones in stores across the UK. While shoppers are used to seeing blue, green and red caps on whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman shares simple and cheap recipes to feed family of four
Becky Excell has created a menu of nutritious and healthy dishes - they include smoky tomato rice, sticky sausage stew and turkey and cranberry pie. The influencer and best-selling author has created these meals to help inspire those looking to make more affordable choices during the cost-of-living crisis. Other dishes...
Comments / 0