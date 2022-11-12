ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

buckinghamshirelive.com

You can leave gifts for children this Christmas at 28 service stations

Welcome Break Service Areas across the country have teamed up with the Samaritan’s Purse to become drop-off locations for the charity’s annual Christmas shoebox initiative. All 28 Welcome Break Service Areas are encouraging visitors to give to those less fortunate than themselves across the world, by donating to the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child appeal.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's funding one million meals across the country during World Cup

McDonald’s is to fund the redistribution of more one million meals to people across the country in collaboration with FareShare – the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. McDonald’s is also donating 100 Reward Points for every order made via the McDonald’s app on Wales and England football match days between November 19 and December 19, 2022.
buckinghamshirelive.com

MoneySavingExpert has a trick to extend expiry dates of Tesco Clubcard vouchers

With millions of pounds worth of unused Clubcard vouchers due to run out by 11:59pm on November 30, MoneySavingExpert has shared a crafty trick to extend their expiry date. Clubcard vouchers are only valid for two years. However, those who have some that are about to expire but don't want...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Lidl launch festive gin which comes in fancy light up bottle

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Lidl, and certainly along the gin aisle. The store has launched a brand new festive drink - the Hortus Clementine Winter Gin Liqueur - which comes in a fancy light-up bottle. Infused with the zesty and classically Christmas flavours of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Birds Eye and Deliveroo offering takeaway meals for £3

Birds Eye is to launch its first-ever home delivery service, via Deliveroo, offering meals using some of its most well-known products – and some new - for less than £3 per dish. As part of the one-day delivery pop-up on Deliveroo, Birds Eye, supported by its Aunt Bessie’s...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Shoppers scramble for giant Aldi candle which is £70 cheaper than The White Company's version

Shoppers are going wild for a new Aldi candle - sid to be a dupe of a £95 product by The White Company. And customers on TikTok are helping fan the flames. The Winter Spice candle from the budget supermarket, priced at £24.99, has a festive botanical scent with a centre filled with Christmas goodies. One woman took to TikTok after managing to bag one of the coveted candles.
buckinghamshirelive.com

COOK says all its turkeys are already frozen amid sell-out fears

Shoppers have been told they can avoid festive poultry panic by getting ahead of the game and ordering a higher-welfare bird from COOK. Each of COOK’s woodland turkeys are raised on small farms in East Anglia with freedom to roam in sheltered woods, 24 hours a day. All of...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Co-op announces big changes to milk after successful trial in 400 stores

Co-op is planning to remove coloured bottle tops from its milk cartons in a bid to make recycling easier. Soon, all coloured tops will be replaced with clear ones in stores across the UK. While shoppers are used to seeing blue, green and red caps on whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman shares simple and cheap recipes to feed family of four

Becky Excell has created a menu of nutritious and healthy dishes - they include smoky tomato rice, sticky sausage stew and turkey and cranberry pie. The influencer and best-selling author has created these meals to help inspire those looking to make more affordable choices during the cost-of-living crisis. Other dishes...

