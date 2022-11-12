Read full article on original website
Neil Bath promoted to Director of Football Development and Operations at Chelsea
There’s barely a handful of pictures in the Getty Images database, especially from the last ten years of Neil Bath, Chelsea’s Head of Youth Development since 2011, but that certainly doesn’t reflect his importance to the club or the Academy, which he’s led since 2004. And...
Tuesday November 15th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 16
Coming to you live from Reagan Airport in Washington it is your morning hoddle - Yes fitzie is currently at the airport (or flying, or at his layover, or flying again, or has landed) while you are reading this hoddle. That is because he is visiting his family back in California.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Bielsa rumours, Coady talks Everton move, Samba linked
Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours. Read up on the four Blues heading to the World Cup. [RBM]. Everton will be paid a pretty penny for their World Cup bound players. [Liverpool World]. Despite a surprising rumour of a move for former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Everton will...
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
Robbo Picks Salah as Best Signing He’s Seen at Liverpool
Andy Robertson joined YouTube football podcast Pitch Side for an interview, and he was spitting opinions, including naming Divock Origi as the worst-dressed Liverpool FC player, and Jordan Henderson as best-dressed. He was then asked who the best signing for Liverpool he’s seen since he joined. This is what he...
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
HOLTECAST | Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Aston Villa: Unai Emery’s Claret & Blue Army!
It certainly wasn’t the start we were hoping for, but what did the lads make of the come-from-behind win away at the Amex Stadium?. More importantly, what does securing the first away win of the season and doing so after trailing very early on in the match mean for this squad and the mentality that Unai Emery is trying to build?
Tiémoué Bakayoko to try leaving AC Milan again in January — report
Just like they warned in Inception, Tiémoué Bakayoko has been stuck in (career) limbo and try as he might, he seems unable to get back to the real football world. The 28-year-old midfielder has played a grand total of zero minutes this season at AC Milan, and has just ten (10) minutes of football and one (1) substitute appearance to his name since mid-January.
Liverpool Schedule Lyon and AC Milan Friendlies During World Cup Break
While rest and recovery will be central to the plans for any Liverpool players who aren’t making their way to the winter World Cup that kicks off Sunday, maintaining fitness and match sharpness for when the season resumes in December will also be key. As a result, the club...
Former Tottenham star Aaron Lennon announces retirement from football
An era has ended today. Current Burnley midfielder Aaron Lennon, who starred for Tottenham Hotspur for a decade between 2005-2015, has announced his retirement from football. Lennon hangs up his boots at age 35, with his current club topping the Championship table and looking likely for promotion. Lennon made his...
Fulham vs. Manchester United: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United are currently fifth in the table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Fulham occupies ninth, having picked up 19 points from their first 14 games during a strong start. Man United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham when they last traveled to Craven Cottage in...
Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: Garnacho nets last-gasp winner at Craven Cottage
Alejandro Garnacho was the hero as Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup. The Argentinian teenager came off the bench to net a last-gasp winning goal, after Christian Eriksen’s first-half opener was cancelled out by a Dan James equaliser midway through the second.
Chelsea not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo — reports
Cristiano Ronaldo made himself once again the center of the football world’s attention this weekend, and while the reaction to his interview has been almost universally negative — and rightly so — he remains one of the most famous and marketable athletes in the world, which could always sway some team owner to do something silly. (And he’s probably still capable of scoring the odd goal or two.)
On This Day (14 November 1992): Boro and Newcastle legends linked with moves to Sunderland!
In the first half of 1992 there was reason for optimism around Sunderland that the club could have a successful 1992-93 season. Although our league form only picked up briefly following Malcolm Crosby being placed in temporary charge after the sacking of Denis Smith, our FA Cup run gave the players a platform to show off their talents.
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
Édouard Mendy ‘contemplating possible exit’ as landscape shifts at Chelsea — report
Things can change very quickly in football, and 12-18 months can be practically an eternity. For example, while 2021 was a peak year at Chelsea, 2022 (especially after the FIFA World Club Cup) has been nothing but downhill, on the proverbial opposite side of that apex. And that’s true not...
Player Ratings: Fulham 1-2 Manchester United
David de Gea - 7 Was solid in goal for most of the game. Could’ve done better for the goal, but he was good for the most part. Struggled a bit at the start, grew into the game, but was out of the picture for Fulham’s goal. Just needs to work on his timing: when to commit, and when to hold off. He’ll come good.
Sunderland’s five year transformation: 2017/2018 is now a fading memory
I want a group of players full of desire, team spirit and a never-say-die attitude - that’s the very least that we should expect from a Sunderland player. Those were the admirable sentiments expressed by Simon Grayson when he took charge of Sunderland in June 2017, following the harrowing end to the previous campaign that had seen David ‘That’s What I Do, I Win’ Moyes, guide the club into the Championship in utterly disgraceful fashion.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
