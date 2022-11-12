Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Shares Rare Look Into His Personal Life To Celebrate Anniversary With Girlfriend
WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has been on a different level ever since he pledged his allegiance to the terrorizing faction Judgment Day, which has proved to be a game changer for the young superstar. On the personal front, Mysterio Jr. is celebrating a milestone with his real-life girlfriend. Dominik...
itrwrestling.com
Police Called After Altercation During Recent WWE Live Event
Fans are inarguably one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, but there are barriers around ringside for a reason. Scarlett found this out the hard way during a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, as she had a beverage tossed over her. The incident occurred during Karrion...
ringsidenews.com
Vickie Guerrero Remembers Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks the 17th year death anniversary of one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, the late great Eddie Guerrero. The wrestling world pays tribute to Latino Heat on the day he left us all each year, and his wife decided to remember Eddie today. Vickie Guerrero, Eddie’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio was scheduled to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup to have the chance to earn another shot at Gunther’s WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, according to a Ringside News story that was confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. The injury is either an ankle injury or another form of foot injury, according to Meltzer.
wrestlinginc.com
'WWE SmackDown' Star Reacts To Pee-Wee Herman Comparisons
Pee-wee Herman and WWE might not be two things that most people put together, but after the latest "WWE SmackDown," that is exactly what many fans have been doing to Legado Del Fantasma member Joaquin Wilde. This is due to the suit that he chose to wear on the show, with many people relating it to the classic grey number that Herman would often wear with the red bow tie.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Sorry We Have To Do This” – Former WWE Champion Recalls Being Fired By Vince McMahon
Throughout his four decades as the CEO and Chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Vince McMahon consistently would give his closest associates the duty of releasing superstars from the roster — rarely did McMahon fire talent himself. However, back in 2010, Vince McMahon decided to personally inform someone that...
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s Eye Watering WWE Contract Revealed
Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the conclusion of Extreme Rules, marking his first appearance for the sports entertainment since being let go in July 2021. He’s remained a constant fixture within the company ever since, being the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown and a top merchandise seller.
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
From WWE: WWE Champion Big E faces off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for bragging rights in a Champion vs. Champion collision at Survivor Series 2021: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown
On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
wrestleview.com
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Spotted At Performance Center
WWE has parted ways with a number of superstars over the last few years, but it’s certainly not uncommon for the company to bring back former wrestlers to coach current talent. Fightful Select reports that former WWE star Kalisto was working as a guest coach and a producer at...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
ComicBook
Watch: Steve Austin Looks Ripped Following WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin made his surprise in-ring return in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One this past April, defeating Kevin Owens in an impromptu No Holds Barred match in his first bout since WrestleMania XIX in 2003. Austin was asked weeks after that match if he'd be up for wrestling again at WrestleMania 39 next April, and "The Texas Rattlesnake" didn't shoot down the idea — "...Never say 'never' but I would really imagine that within the scope of that show, that's gonna be a big show in a big-time city and it'll be a two-night event again so, I'm not — I'm sure I'm done wrestling per se, but as a part of WWE, I can't imagine I would not be there in some capacity and I'm not booking myself on the show because I didn't book myself on 38. That's a Vince [McMahon] thing and I have a great relationship with him and if I get the call, I'll be there."
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
411mania.com
WWE Live Event Results 11.12.22: Ronda Rousey Battles Shotzi, More
WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Peoria, Illinois, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for the event below, per PWInsider:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunter by DQ. * The Brawling Brutes def. Imperium. * Dana Brooke def. Tamina.
Yardbarker
Bret Hart: I Wish I Didn’t Leave WWF And Go To WCW, I Probably Wouldn’t Have Had To Wrestle Goldberg
Bret Hart looks back on the Montreal Screwjob. Hart faced Shawn Michaels at WWE Survivor Series 1997, where the infamous Montreal Screwjob occurred; Michaels won the match when the referee rang the bell while he had Hart in the Sharpshooter, though Hart didn’t submit. As a result, Michaels won the WWF Championship. “The Hitman” subsequently left WWE when his contract was up, and he signed with WCW. At Starrcade 1999, Hart faced one of WCW’s top stars, Goldberg, and suffered a severe concussion when the latter kicked him in the head. The injury ultimately ended Hart’s career.
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
Comments / 0