Severe cold and flu season projected
With an unusually severe cold and flu season projected across the nation, health officials are urging extra precautions against these extra-nasty viruses. The top viruses this winter according to health professionals in California, the nation’s most populous state, are the flu, R-S-V and, of course, Covid-19. They recommend getting vaccinated if possible, covering your cough or sneeze, wearing a mask, staying home if you don’t feel well and, of course, washing your hands.
