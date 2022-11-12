Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Paysafe plans to open North American headquarters in Jacksonville
London-based Paysafe Ltd., a financial technology company that offers payment services, announced Nov. 14 it will open its North American headquarters in Jacksonville and hire 600 workers. Paysafe is seeking $10 million in city incentives and $3 million in state assistance as part of the deal. The state money is...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Winn-Dixie to open Dec. 14 in Grand Cypress, next summer in College Park
Southeastern Grocers Inc. President and CEO Anthony Hucker says the Dec. 14 opening of the company’s new Winn-Dixie in the Grand Cypress center in St. Johns County and the 2023 reopening in College Park in Jacksonville all are “part of our platform for growth.”. Hucker said Nov. 14...
Lake City, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Lake City, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Santa Fe HS soccer team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 15, 2022, 16:00:01.
Jax becomes North American headquarters for an internationally based company but it comes at a cost
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has formed an alliance with an internationally based company from London called Paysafe. The city and Paysafe say this is going to bring the city a ton of jobs. While that’s exciting news, it does come at a cost. >>> STREAM...
Stories of Service: Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor a hometown hero who was 5 years old when he decided he wanted to be a firefighter. For the last 25 years, Senior Master Sergeant Aaron Bebernitz has been living his dream with the Jacksonville Fire Department and the United States Air Force.
T.K. Waters to be sworn in as Jacksonville sheriff, files to run for sheriff in 2023 election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters will be sworn into office on Sunday, according to a news release from his campaign. Waters defeated Democrat Lakesha Burton in Tuesday’s special election and takes over the rest of the former Sheriff Mike Williams’ term, which runs through the end of June 2023.
Online payment company Paysafe moving North American headquarters to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A worldwide company that offers payment solutions for businesses is moving its North American headquarters to Jacksonville. Paysafe, a 25-year-old company that has its global headquarters in London, is set to bring around 600 jobs to the area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City...
Military veteran leads JEA teams during Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews are still assessing damage left by tropical storm Nicole, and hundreds of employees spent the storm responding to power outages and water issues. Leading one of those response teams was an Army veteran who helped guide the team along. With the storm arriving near...
Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
First Coast News
T.K. Waters files candidacy for re-election in March 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our Election Night coverage of T.K. Waters run for sheriff. After winning the Jacksonville Sheriff Special Election on Nov. 8, Republican T.K. Waters will run for re-election in March 2023. Waters is not yet officially the sheriff: He...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community continues to show support for Iron and Ale family after Friday night shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is continuing to leave flowers, cards and other small gifts in front of the Iron and Ale restaurant as a show of love and support for the Iron and Ale family. 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at Iron and Ale Friday...
K9 teams from across the state will soon converge on Jacksonville to see who really is Top Dog
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — K9s United will host its inaugural Law Enforcement K-9 Competition on Sunday, Nov. 13 (moved from Saturday due to weather) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny High School Athletic Complex, located at 1055 Kingman Street. The competition will showcase the remarkable skills...
News4Jax.com
Ramallah-American Club of Jacksonville hosts Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Ramallah-American Club of Jacksonville on the Southside gave away Thanksgiving meals Sunday morning. The decision was a no-brainer for Nader Farhat, who has been a member of this club for as long as he could remember. “As a young kid, my parents would...
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
Beating inflation: Buy a work wardrobe under $100
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re starting a new job or transitioning to in-person work life, you may need to jazz up your wardrobe. Business-style clothing can be pricey, but Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty learned some tips and tricks to finding quality clothing for less. Action News...
