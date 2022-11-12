ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Paysafe plans to open North American headquarters in Jacksonville

London-based Paysafe Ltd., a financial technology company that offers payment services, announced Nov. 14 it will open its North American headquarters in Jacksonville and hire 600 workers. Paysafe is seeking $10 million in city incentives and $3 million in state assistance as part of the deal. The state money is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Lake City, November 16 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Stories of Service: Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor a hometown hero who was 5 years old when he decided he wanted to be a firefighter. For the last 25 years, Senior Master Sergeant Aaron Bebernitz has been living his dream with the Jacksonville Fire Department and the United States Air Force.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Machine recount ordered for two races in Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Canvassing Board has said that two races in Duval County are too close to call. Both the Atlantic Beach mayoral race and the Bartram Springs community development district seat 2 supervisor race will require a recount because the margin is just too close.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Prank caller claiming to be Atlantic Coast High School teacher leads to lockdown at the school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A prank call led to a Code Yellow lockdown on Tuesday afternoon at Atlantic Coast High School, Duval County Public Schools said. According to a message sent to parents by Principal Dr. Michael George, a caller claiming to be an ACHS teacher called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office directly and said there was an active shooter on campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters files candidacy for re-election in March 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our Election Night coverage of T.K. Waters run for sheriff. After winning the Jacksonville Sheriff Special Election on Nov. 8, Republican T.K. Waters will run for re-election in March 2023. Waters is not yet officially the sheriff: He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Beating inflation: Buy a work wardrobe under $100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re starting a new job or transitioning to in-person work life, you may need to jazz up your wardrobe. Business-style clothing can be pricey, but Action News Jax’s Meghan Moriarty learned some tips and tricks to finding quality clothing for less. Action News...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

