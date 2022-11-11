Read full article on original website
Art City Kindergarten Learn The Story of You Be You
“You Be You”, by Linda Kranz, is a favorite book of kindergarten teacher Mrs. Morgan. The students had the opportunity to read the book, write about it, and create their own fish. Students shared their thoughts on the following lesson, “We all have something special that only we can share.” Mrs. Morgan has been teaching this lesson each year to students since 2013.
National School Psychologist Week
Happy National School Psychologist week to our school psychologist, Molly Rosenbaum. We appreciate all that Mrs. Rosenbaum does to support teachers and students at Maple Ridge. She is instrumental in helping students be successful and reach their potential. Thank you Mrs. Rosenbaum for all your hard work at Maple Ridge!
Term 2 Parent Conferences are Thursday, November 17th
We will be holding our SECOND SEP Conference at Wilson Elementary during mid-term. The conferences will be held on Thursday, November 17th. We would love for ALL parents to please sign up for a time to meet with your child's teacher to discuss student progress and goals. Kindergarten SEP Conferences will be held in December.
Health Lessons
Mrs. Curiel, our school nurse, has been teaching lessons on health topics in many of our classrooms. She recently visited Mr. Bates' 4th grade class. Students learned about hygiene and how to stay healthy during the winter months and about chronic illnesses and how they are not contagious. We are grateful for Mrs. Curiel and all she does to keep students healthy and safe at Maple Ridge!
