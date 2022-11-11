ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The Hills Are Alive in Vermont

*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art

K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students

Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
RANDOLPH, VT
WSBS

Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country

Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
103.7 WCYY

Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?

Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
MAINE STATE
mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont minimum wage to increase by 63 cents in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The minimum wage is set to increase by 63 cents in 2023, according to the Vermont Department of Labor. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will jump from $12.55 per hour to $13.18 per hour. The basic tipped wage rate will also increase by 31...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died. The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John...
VERMONT STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

