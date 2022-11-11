Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Plant thought extinct in Vermont since 1908 rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield
UNDERHILL, Vt. — For the second time this year, a plant thought to be extinct in Vermont has been rediscovered by a keen observer. Last month, a summit steward with the Adirondack Mountain Club discovered three clumps of purple crowberry, am alpine shrub that has not been documented in Vermont since 1908.
travel50states.com
The Hills Are Alive in Vermont
*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington
Inspectors are expected to announce Wednesday whether Killington will have enough snow for world championship races Thanksgiving weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s first snowstorm of the season is expected, and awaited, at Killington.
WCAX
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
WCAX
Vt. crafters use quilts to send warm, welcoming message to new Americans
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Political advocacy takes many forms, and here in Vermont, one group is using crafting skills to send a message. Indivisible Mad River Valley is a group of liberal Vermonters who use their spare time and energy to advocate for what they believe in. They usually do things like phone banks, sending postcards and even protesting to promote their agenda. While they don’t typically use crafts to advocate for causes, this winter, they’re taking to quilting to give refugees a warm welcome.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Vermont Fluid Art
K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. Max Holzman is a big “boards” guy. He’s been snowboarding since the ‘80s and skateboarding for a long time, too. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at...
Where to get Thanksgiving meals in Southwestern Vermont
A handful of restaurants in Southwestern Vermont will be offering holiday meals and buffets on Thanksgiving Day.
This boutique agritourism destination offers a full-blown Vermont experience
Hill Farm by Sagra debuted this fall following 10 years of renovations. An 18th century farm in Vermont was transformed into an agritourism destination where travelers can experience a sustainable vegetable farm, hands-on classes, and farm-to-table dining. The owners of Hill Farm Inn in Sunderland, nestled in the Equinox Mountain...
‘Northern Nosh’ gives Vermont Jews a taste of tradition
More than 25 volunteers prepared the array of food for Sunday’s festival.
In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students
Brian Kippen of Tunbridge founded KAD Models and Prototypes in California before expanding the advanced manufacturing business to Randolph. Now, he’s teaching manufacturing and fabrication at the Randolph Technical Career Center, hoping to encourage young people to enter the field. Read the story on VTDigger here: In Randolph, a young entrepreneur steps back from business to teach the next generation of manufacturing students.
Small Massachusetts Town Named Best Christmas Village in The Country
Another national publication has recognized a small town in Berkshire County, Massachusetts as one of the most iconic in the country. Country Living magazine ranked Stockbridge at No. 1 on the publication’s list of 55 best Christmas towns to put on your holiday bucket list, “This is what Christmas magic looks like,” wrote the publication about the towns.
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
mynbc5.com
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Vermont minimum wage to increase by 63 cents in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The minimum wage is set to increase by 63 cents in 2023, according to the Vermont Department of Labor. On Jan. 1, the state's minimum wage will jump from $12.55 per hour to $13.18 per hour. The basic tipped wage rate will also increase by 31...
State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters
Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
WCAX
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
Vt. Rep. John Palasik dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state Rep. John Palasik has died. The Republican from Milton was first elected to the Statehouse in 2018. He also served in the Army, the Vermont National Guard, and in the Milton Police. In a statement, Governor Phil Scott said Palasik died Tuesday morning. “John...
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
Connecticut man gets 7 years for Rutland drug dealing
Brownswell Cedano, who goes by "Twin," "T," and "J", 28, of Hartford, Connecticut was sentenced to seven years behind bars on November 10 in United States District Court in Rutland by Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
