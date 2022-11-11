ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant reacts to Steph Curry's fiery closing sequence vs. Cavs on Friday

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After scoring a season-high 47 points to snap the Golden State Warriors’ losing streak with a win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday, Steph Curry picked up right where he left off on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite getting into foul trouble, Curry showed no signs of slowing down against the Cavs on Friday. The reigning NBA Finals Most Valuable Player notched 40 points on 15-of-23 shooting from the field with six made triples from long-distance.

Curry added five dimes, four boards and a steal in 34 minutes against the Cavs on Friday.

With the Warriors trailing heading into the fourth quarter, Curry took over. While the Warriors’ defense held strong against Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers, the eight-time All-Star guard scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in the final frame to seal the Warriors’ victory, 106-101.

With under a minute to play, Curry knocked down a game-tying triple, followed by a go-ahead bucket. Curry then put a bow on the game with a ridiculous 3-pointer to close the game and give the Warriors a four-point lead with only 35 seconds left on the clock.

After his spirited sequence down the final stretch of the game, one of Curry’s former teammates chimed in on Twitter. Curry caught the attention of former Warrior turned Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Via @KDTrey5 on Twitter:

Through 11 games, Curry is now averaging 33.3 points on 52.6% shooting from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with 6.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest.

Curry will have the chance to extend his red-hot streak of 40-plus point games on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden1 Center at 6 p.m. PT.

