Illinois State University recognized for student voting
Illinois State University has been recognized by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) as a 2022 ALL IN Most Engaged Campuses for College Student Voting. The University is one of 394 institutions on the Student Voting Honor Roll. ALL IN recognizes efforts to increase nonpartisan democratic engagement and student voter participation in the 2022 election.
Meet the November 2022 GradBird Scholar: Autumn Chall
The Graduate School has selected Autumn Chall as its November GradBird Scholar recipient! GradBird Scholar is an initiative to recognize graduate students for their scholarly endeavors at Illinois State University. Autumn is originally from Michigan and is very proud of the accomplishments she had while growing up there. At Eastern...
2022 James L. Fisher Outstanding Thesis Award Winners
The James L. Fisher Outstanding Thesis Competition is designed to promote recognition of graduate theses of the highest quality from each college. The 2022 competition was open to students who have earned their master’s degree and completed their thesis within the calendar year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. The following are the college and University recipients.
Nominations open for Center for Civic Engagement fellowships
Nominations for the 2023 Civic Engagement Fellowship open November 15 and close December 15. The Center for Civic Engagement (CCE) began the Civic Engagement Fellowship program this year. One faculty/staff fellow will be selected. Undergraduate students may apply for the Student Civic Engagement Fellowship. Dr. Meghan Leonard, Department of Politics...
Matthew Huisman named Lincoln Laureate
Illinois State University student Matthew Huisman has been named one of this year’s outstanding college students by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award. Bestowed by the governor, students earning the award become Student Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. In the spirit of Lincoln, student laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.
EDI Leaders Circle: IDEA Committee supports the changing culture at Milner Library
This series highlights the councils and committees across campus whose leaders come together to make up the EDI Leaders Circle. The circle provides leaders working toward equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) the chance to collaborate and share efforts and ideas. The circle is led from the Office of Equity and Inclusion at Illinois State.
40 years and counting: Design Streak Studio celebrates a big birthday
Design Streak Studio celebrated its 40th anniversary with an opening reception and exhibit at University Galleries that was marked by an appreciative, upbeat mood from the 100 or so people gathered in Uptown Normal on November 3. Design Streak Studio Creative and Art Director Archana Shekara, a professor of graphic...
StartUp Showcase winner to develop app to help students with time management, productivity
Senior accounting and international business major Joi Strickland’s big idea earned her a big check to support that vision. The Bourbonnais native took home the $10,000 top prize at the StartUp Showcase with her idea for a digital productivity application designed specifically for students called Studentivity. During the event, held November 11 in the Aaron Leetch Stadium Club, students had seven minutes to pitch their startup ideas to a panel of four judges. The event, which has featured winners including Packback, Open Source Classroom, BizzBaits, and First Hand Museum., is sponsored by the George R. and Martha Means Center for Entrepreneurial Studies.
With moves like Jagger, communication studies major David Allen, steps on stage for success
It was not an uncommon occurrence for David Allen to sing after his team scored a touchdown. Though not in celebration—but as a warm-up for his next gig. Bouncing between the Rochester High School football field and a Madrigals acapella concert was simply … routine. “I’d actually stop...
Read current and archived New York Times articles through Milner Library
Milner Library provides free access to The New York Times, both via its website and app, to all Illinois State University students, faculty, and staff. Stay connected with unlimited news, videos, and multimedia anytime, anywhere. The first time you access The New York Times, you’ll need to set up your account using instructions provided at the Milner Library website. You’ll then need to confirm your Illinois State affiliation on a yearly basis to continue enjoying the free service.
