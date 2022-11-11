Illinois State University student Matthew Huisman has been named one of this year’s outstanding college students by the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. Each fall, an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois is awarded the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award. Bestowed by the governor, students earning the award become Student Laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois. In the spirit of Lincoln, student laureates are honored for their leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity and for overall excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO