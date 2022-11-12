Shelby Grace Gentry, age 22 and a resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away from this life November 11, 2022 in an auto accident when swerving to miss a dog, west of Konawa. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the PAC Auditorium of Konawa High School under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Jaymeson Kennedy will officiate, and burial will follow at McGee Cemetery in Stratford, Oklahoma. Casket bearers are Cale Eberle, Colby Eberle, Kiefer Matthews, Brandon Eropkin, Kellan King, Connor Auld, and Jason “Jay” Burk. Honorary bearers are her coaches, teammates, and her friends.

