ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Molly Ringwalds Perform with Michael McDonald

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yu8kJ_0j8TPvsi00

One of Louisiana’s favorite good time bands, The Molly Ringwalds ,revealed via their social media details of an epic performance with musical icon Michael McDonald . “The Mollys” are fan favorites in South Louisiana and have been featured performers at such great events at Patty in the Parc as well as numerous nightclub and festival gigs in the area.

Michael McDonald hasn’t played Lafayette’s Patty in the Parc , but his resume’ does seem to suggest he’s doing okay even without that on performance checked off his bucket list. McDonald has had numerous pop hits as a solo act and been featured as a lead vocalist for The Doobie Brothers in his stellar career.

Last night The Mollys and McDonald combined their talents to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation. That company  operates more than 140 aircraft for more than 38 programs in over 25 states across the country. And to celebrate their success they held an 80’s themed party.

What better way to relive the 80s than by having The Molly Ringwalds and Michael McDonald perform. To quote The Mollys’ Facebook Page , ” It was such an amazing experience, and we’re still reeling from it!” We can only imagine the incredible feel good vibe from the night.

The band shared some of the images of the evening through pictures captured through the lenses of photographers Wendy Siegel and Eric Ascani.

You can see some more of Wendy and Eric’s incredible snaps of last night’s show in Shreveport by visiting The Molly Ringwalds Facebook page .  Incidentally if you’d like to catch up with the band t heir tour schedule has stops planned in Destin Florida today, Kenner next weekend and if you want to ring in the new year with Ringwalds you’ll need to make plans to be at Beau Rivage in Biloxi on New Year’s Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRfvR_0j8TPvsi00
Google Maps/Google StreetView

McDonald’s tour schedule includes a stop in Palm Springs on December 15th as part of the Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary. He’ll also be a featured performer on The Smooth Jazz Cruise 23.2 which also has a Louisiana connection. Lafayette artist Jill Butler is also booked on that cruise as well.

There’s been no confirmation as to whether or not McDonald and Butler will be performing together but the two have crossed paths on the high seas before more than a decade ago when both acts were booked on The Bob James Jazz Cruise. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypZdW_0j8TPvsi00

Butler just wrapped up recording her latest project at Dockside Studios in Maurice Louisiana earlier this month. Her new music featuring Muscle Shoals Horns co-founder Ronnie Eades and  members of The Storyville Stompers should be released and available before the cruise sails at the end of January.

And, if you were wondering about Patty in the Parc in Lafayette for 2023, mark your calendars for March 17th, St Patrick’s Day. Details on the the 2023 musical lineup are expected to be released in the next few weeks. Who knows, maybe we’ll be treated to a McDonald/Mollys reunion? Wouldn’t that be something.

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Molly Ringwalds Perform with Michael McDonald

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Developing Lafayette

The New McAlister’s Deli In Opelousas Is Set To Open November 17th

McAlister’s Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Opelousas, LA at 688 Creswell Lane Opelousas, LA 70570 at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2022. Their ears must have been ringing, because several of our followers were asking us just today for opening date information. And at the time, we didn’t know. But hey, look at that, McAlister’s slipped into my email like pssst, we are opening soon!
OPELOUSAS, LA
The Current Media

These nine locals are making waves in Lafayette

What is a Wavemaker? It’s what we call the people making Lafayette a better place to live. Each year, we celebrate them with the Undercurrent Awards, putting their work in the spotlight. This year’s class, our second, has had a big impact. They’ve raised thousands of dollars for community...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

$200,000 Powerball sold in Baton Rouge Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold at a Baton Rouge gas station on Saturday, Nov. 12. The winning ticket was sold at a RaceTrac on Harding Boulevard, according to Louisiana Lottery. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot — $2 billion — was won by a person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Best Stores No Longer in the Acadiana Mall

Growing up, going to the Acadiana Mall was a real treat for me! Living in Carencro 30 years ago, going "into town" to the Acadiana Mall was something to plan a day around. The Mall opened in 1979, just 5 years before I was born. One of my favorite spots in the Mall was the waterfall at Center Court, along with the 'wishing well.' I am a huge fan of malls that feature water in some way or another. For instance, in San Antonio, I love how the River Walk goes through the first story of the River Center Mall. And, in New Orleans, I have always enjoyed going to The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and looking outside of the stores to see the Mississippi River. But it was seeing the waterfall and the 'wishing well' at the Acadiana Mall that first made me such a fan of the water concept.
CARENCRO, LA
Developing Lafayette

Waffle House Starts Construction In Youngsville’s Sugar Mill Pond

The new Waffle House, coming soon to Youngsville’s Sugar Mill Pond, has officially started construction at 3100 E Milton between Taco Bell & O’Reilly Auto Parts. To see our initial post of Waffle House coming to Youngsville, click here — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/waffle-house-is-coming-soon-to-sugar-mill-pond-in-youngsville/. Since this Waffle House is going...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

This homebuilder planning 250 units in Lafayette Parish, including 137-home project near Carencro

A national homebuilder will construct about 250 homes in Lafayette Parish as part of an effort to build 600 across south Louisiana. Century Communities, a Colorado-based company that is one of the top national homebuilders who also specializes in online sales, will build developments in Carencro, Scott and Lafayette along with others in New Iberia, Sulphur and Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
K945

The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History

Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
69K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy