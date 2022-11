UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- - Jalen Pickett scored 15 points, distributed 11 assists and collared 10 rebounds and Penn State beat Butler 68-62 on Monday night. Pickett's effort marked only the second triple-double in Nittany Lions history. On March 16, 1998, Calvin Booth scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in a 77-74 NIT win over Dayton.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO