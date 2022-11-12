Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Would you stay the night in the Hill House Manor of Texas?Rooted ExpeditionsGainesville, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
KTEN.com
Whitesboro peaking at perfect time
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - It is ideal to play your best football during the most important stretch of the season, the playoffs. That seems to be the case right now for the Whitesboro Bearcats who beat Vernon 60-6 in the Bi-District round. "It was fun Friday night, trophy presentation they...
KTEN.com
Denison On Ice is returning
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison On Ice is returning for the 2022 holiday season. The outdoor ice rink in the heart of the downtown district will include a seasonal outdoor rink with a canopy. The rink opens on Saturday, November 19 and stays frosty until January 1. Click here...
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
KTEN.com
Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
KTEN.com
Gunter gets ready for Jacksboro
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers are back in action this Thursday night against Jacksboro in the area round. The Tigers had an extra week of rest after Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership forfeited in the bi-district round. Gunter outscored their opponents 455-64 in the regular season and are going...
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
KTEN.com
Gunter volleyball is head back to state
(KTEN) - The Gunter Lady Tigers are headed back to state. Gunter is regional champions after sweeping Rains on Saturday. The Lady Tigers will play Columbus in the state semifinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Last year Gunter lost in the state...
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Whitewright's Abreanna Smith signs to play college softball
WHITEWRIGHT, TEXAS (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers have vastly improved in softball over the past few seasons. Abreanna Smith has been a big part of that. Tuesday morning she signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. Despite the cold weather and distance from home, Smith said she felt she fits right in there.
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
kswo.com
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
tpr.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
KTEN.com
SOSU adds two new aircraft
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute has recently added two new PA-44 Piper Seminole twin-engine training aircraft to its fleet. These new planes will be used to help advanced students operate a more complex type of aircraft. Educators say it was necessary to get the new planes...
KTEN.com
Fannin County's next leader discusses plans
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — "I want to put service before self," said Fannin County Judge-elect Newt Cunningham. Cunningham takes the seat at the beginning of 2023. He plans on addressing several issues, including improved roads, better infrastructure, and fixing the county's water issue. Fannin County is home to two...
KTEN.com
Grayson County Judge-elect discusses the future
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to experiment," said incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey. "No idea is a bad idea." Dawsey plans on addressing several issues after he starts his four-year term on January 1, including improving roads and preparing for growth. "TI in the process of building,...
KTEN.com
Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
KTEN.com
Two escape through roof of Choctaw County Jail
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — Two Choctaw County Jail inmates are on the loose after escaping through the roof. In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Sheriff Terry Park identified the fugitives as:. Tyler Charles Payne, 30, of Anna, Texas, who was being held on multiple charges including assault and...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
First Alert Weather Day: Parts of North Texas could see freezing temps tonight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A freeze warning has been issued for western counties from 3 a.m. through 8 a.m. Saturday.Those counties include Denton, Wise, Cooke, Parker and areas further west.Counties further east near the Louisiana border are facing a freeze watch during that time. Dallas, Collin and Tarrant counties are in the clear and don't face any warnings or watches, but it will be chilly. Temperatures Saturday morning will be in the 20s and 30s but winds will be blowing – making the temperatures feel more like the 20s and teens in some locations. Saturday afternoon will clear up and sunshine will start to peek out. The high on Saturday will be 51 degrees.
KTEN.com
Ardmore attorney having fun as pizzeria owner
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Jenni Moen felt a calling after visiting Ten-Star Pizza Kitchen with her son. She soon learned that the original owners were looking to sell. So she bought it and began running the Main Street restaurant. "I did not have a background in the food service,...
