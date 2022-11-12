Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Whitesboro peaking at perfect time
WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - It is ideal to play your best football during the most important stretch of the season, the playoffs. That seems to be the case right now for the Whitesboro Bearcats who beat Vernon 60-6 in the Bi-District round. "It was fun Friday night, trophy presentation they...
Lawton MacArthur football player Jeremy Hutcheson is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
By Buck Ringgold In a game his team needed to have in order to make the playoffs, Lawton MacArthur's Jeremy Hutcheson did plenty of running. Hutcheson, a junior tailback for the Highlanders, carried the ball 40 times and gained 242 yards. He also scored two touchdowns as the Highlanders - in ...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 12, 2022.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
kswo.com
SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
kswo.com
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
Mother Issues Desperate Plea To Find Missing Cleveland County Son
Eleven weeks after an Oklahoma City metro man vanished from his Forest Park home, his mother continues the desperate search for her son. Jeremy Reagan's truck was found abandoned at the Lexington Wildlife Preserve in August. News 9's Sylvia Corkill reported Sunday night from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
KOCO
Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
KTEN.com
Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday
(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
news9.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
Two felons charged with possession of AR-15, body armor
A Bowie man and Wichita Falls woman are jailed for charges of felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase late Monday night, Nov. 14, 2022.
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
2nd man pleads guilty to shooting at vehicle on Sheppard Access
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A second man charged with chasing and firing shots at another car on Sheppard Access Road last year pleads guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Luis Serna accepted his plea deal for eight years probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Alfredo Espinoza accepted a plea deal on November 1 on […]
‘I want to kill you’, man in custody says to WFPD officers
Police said he made statements such as, "I'm gonna blow up your facility" and "I wish i had a 9-mil to blow your head off."
KXII.com
Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
Comments / 1