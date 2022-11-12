ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, OK

KTEN.com

Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Whitesboro peaking at perfect time

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - It is ideal to play your best football during the most important stretch of the season, the playoffs. That seems to be the case right now for the Whitesboro Bearcats who beat Vernon 60-6 in the Bi-District round. "It was fun Friday night, trophy presentation they...
WHITESBORO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
LUBBOCK, TX
kswo.com

SILVER ALERT: Grady Bruce Benson, 69, of Cotton Co.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Grady Bruce Benson on Saturday. According to officials, Benson went missing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at around 8 p.m. Benson was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt, a red jacket and...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Couple delivers baby on side of Oklahoma highway

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. — An 8-pound, 9-ounce baby girl was born this week on the side of a southwestern Oklahoma highway. Lawton-area television station KSWO reports that a couple was on their way to a hospital Tuesday night when they realized they didn't have enough time. So, they pulled over on the side of Highway 62 in Comanche County.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday

(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area

A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK

