Howe, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTEN.com

Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
POTTSBORO, TX
KTEN.com

Whitewright's Abreanna Smith signs to play college softball

WHITEWRIGHT, TEXAS (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers have vastly improved in softball over the past few seasons. Abreanna Smith has been a big part of that. Tuesday morning she signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. Despite the cold weather and distance from home, Smith said she felt she fits right in there.
WHITEWRIGHT, TX
KTEN.com

Two Texoma Softball Players sign NLI

(KTEN) - Two Texoma softball stars made their college signings official on Monday. Soper's Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim signed with Carl Albert State, while Tishomingo's Jayden Anderson heads to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).
TISHOMINGO, OK
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
KTEN.com

Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
DENISON, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11

Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Denison Animal Services at capacity

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
DENISON, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Denison tenants face another night without power

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of the East Coast Apartments complex on West Crawford Street in Denison are facing another night with no electricity as temperatures begin to drop. Tenants claim their situation has grown worse since new management took over; maintenance requests are ignored, water and sewer issues...
DENISON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
secretdallas.com

An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington

Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
ARLINGTON, TX

