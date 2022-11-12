Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Related
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Whitewright's Abreanna Smith signs to play college softball
WHITEWRIGHT, TEXAS (KTEN) - The Whitewright Tigers have vastly improved in softball over the past few seasons. Abreanna Smith has been a big part of that. Tuesday morning she signed her letter of intent to play college softball at Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. Despite the cold weather and distance from home, Smith said she felt she fits right in there.
KTEN.com
Two Texoma Softball Players sign NLI
(KTEN) - Two Texoma softball stars made their college signings official on Monday. Soper's Chloeaunna Madbull-Jim signed with Carl Albert State, while Tishomingo's Jayden Anderson heads to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO).
Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit ranks top 4 teams in college football following Week 11
Kirk Herbstreit was in Austin on Saturday night to watch TCU take down Texas 17-10. On Sunday morning, the popular ESPN analyst took to Twitter to rank his top 4 teams, and unsurprisingly, TCU checked in at No. 4 on the list. Georgia maintained the top spot, with Ohio State and Michigan ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
Did you win this jackpot? $550,000 winning Texas Lottery sold in Dallas
We're still waiting on another Dallas Cowboys win and as you know it isn't Sunday yet, but there's been a win in Dallas that's definitely worth a good amount of tickets to AT&T Stadium.
KTEN.com
Denison burglary suspect in custody in southeast Texas
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A suspect in the burglary of a safe from a Denison restaurant last week is now in custody in southeast Texas. Denison police said Kenneth Paul Howell, 43, was arrested last Tuesday in Houston County, located about 115 miles north of the city of Houston on, unrelated charges.
Dallas Observer
The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)
Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
KTEN.com
Denison tenants face another night without power
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of the East Coast Apartments complex on West Crawford Street in Denison are facing another night with no electricity as temperatures begin to drop. Tenants claim their situation has grown worse since new management took over; maintenance requests are ignored, water and sewer issues...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — George Strait, Lindsey Stirling, and Christmas Markets
Festive season is in full swing, but it’s not all about the holidays this weekend. From big country concerts in Fort Worth to Dallas Christmas markets, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend. George Strait. November 18 and 19. For two nights, Country music...
A Little Preston Hollow Treasure With Updates Galore is a Cozy Escape in a Supreme Location
Hey, have you heard of Little Preston Hollow? The area has lots of million-dollar homes, a stellar location near the private school corridor, and is all-around sought after. Most of the homes are huge, but some of the vintage gems remain such as this one. It’s just over 1,000 square feet, completely remodeled, and is pretty affordable.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
secretdallas.com
An Enormous Exhilarating Drive-Thru Light Park Has Opened In Arlington
Sit back and immerse yourself in a symphony of sight and sound!. An expansive drive-thru light experience has opened in the Dallas Fort Worth area dubbing itself “the most electrifying light show south of the North Pole”. Open now through Sunday, January 1, The Light Park features millions of lights synchronized to a festive mix of Christmas music.
Comments / 0