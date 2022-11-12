ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Listen: Biddle on 97.1 The Fan's Morning Juice talking Buckeye football

With just two games left in the regular season, what are overall thoughts on this 2022 Ohio State team? What are the strengths and possible concerns? Dave Biddle joined the Morning Juice show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan with Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter to discuss that and more about the Buckeyes. Included in the conversation is the awesome moment of Kamryn Babb scoring a touchdown against Indiana, OSU being banged up at running back and much more.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ten Takeaways: Michigan State week

Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as Tom Allen and the Indiana football team will be at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing this week to take on the Michigan State Spartans. 1. Indiana at Michigan State: The Details. The Hoosiers and the Spartans meet this Saturday...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Ohio State-Michigan loser still has College Football Playoff path

Like most things in life, there’s an easy way and a hard way. This is true for Ohio State and Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff this season. For either team, the easy way is to win this weekend – the Buckeyes are at Maryland and the Wolverines host Illinois – setting up No. 2 vs. No. 3 in a defacto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal on the last weekend of the college football season. If the Scarlet and Gray or the Maize and Blue win that game, it’s off to compete for a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Injuries at running back have forced Buckeyes to step up, Ohio State to develop depth

It started with three and then it seemed there were zero. That has been Ohio State’s running back situation in 2022. The Buckeyes began fall camp talking about a three-headed monster with TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams and Evan Pryor all expected to get touches and contribute to the team’s rushing attack. As good as that sounded, and it likely could have worked, that plan didn’t last long.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy