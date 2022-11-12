Read full article on original website
Related
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman
Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie
Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members
Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, commemorating the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award. Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner played alongside former guitarist K.K....
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Judas Priest is now part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022, receiving this year's Musical Excellence Award. Inductor Alice Cooper called them the "definitive metal band ... like an L.A. earthquake." Cooper later framed frontman Rob Halford's unique contributions as a vocalist: "Never have screams covered such a range. Is there any emotion that he can't express, a note that he can't hit – or one that he can't hold seemingly forever?"
Dolly Parton Leads Rock Hall ‘Jolene’ Jam With Rob Halford and More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dolly Parton performed her signature hit "Jolene" at Saturday's induction ceremony, leading an all-star ensemble that included fellow inductees Rob Halford, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, Eurythmics' Annie Lennox and many more. Backed throughout her performance by Zac Brown Band, Parton...
Pattie Boyd Called Marriage to George Harrison a ‘Ludicrous and Hateful Life’
According to George Harrison's first wife, Pattie Boyd, their life together was a "ludicrous and hateful one" because of his mood swings, drug use, and affairs.
George Harrison Said It Was Just a ‘Dirty Rumor’ He Attracted Girls by Being the ‘Quiet’ Beatle
Here's George Harrison's thoughts on his status as the 'quiet Beatle' and the rumors that his demeanor helped him attract girls.
Ringo Starr Learned the Truth About His Family When He Was in His 20s and Kept it a Secret During His Beatles Career
Ringo Starr learned the truth about his family name later in life, and we have his grandfather to thank for his stage name.
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
Why Ringo Starr Has Never Eaten Pizza
Ringo Starr was often sick as a child and discovered he had many allergies. Because of this, he hasn't had many classic foods.
Stevie Nicks’ Relationship History — From Don Henley to Joe Walsh
Singer Stevie Nicks has been involved in multiple high-profile relationships throughout her decades-long career, including other musicians and her bandmates.
John Lennon’s Girlfriend Referred to Ringo Starr’s Room as the ‘Den of Darkness’
While staying in a Santa Monica beach house, Ringo Starr avoided all traces of sunlight. May Pang called his room the "den of darkness."
Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'
Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday. The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck. "It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge!...
Yoko Ono Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s First Meeting Proved Lennon’s Intelligence
John Lennon invited Paul McCartney to join his band in 1957. Yoko Ono said that this decision demonstrated Lennon's intelligence.
Paul McCartney Went Ignored When He Visited a Weeping Brian Wilson
Paul McCartney visited Brian Wilson when he was on a trip to LA. He heard Wilson crying in the house, but he never saw the American musician.
Hear Tom Petty Cover ‘Call Me the Breeze’ at 1997 Fillmore Show
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers can be heard covering JJ Cale’s classic song “Call Me the Breeze” in a newly released clip from the band’s residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco from 1997. It appears on a box set, due on Nov. 25, which celebrates...
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
The Day Bon Jovi, Bob Dylan and RATM All Released Albums
The rock world was undergoing a seismic shift at the dawn of the '90s. The spandex-clad, sex-obsessed party-rockers who dominated the '80s were forced to adapt or die as a new breed of dour, more socially conscious rock and metal bands rose to power. At the same time, certain rock legends of yesteryear enjoyed career resurgences, fueled by renewed interest from younger generations and savvy artistic decisions that realigned them with their values.
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & More
The Florida Strawberry Festival is officially coming back in 2023 with all of your favorite foods, things to do, and of course, massive headliners! Less than six hours ago the event posted the entertainment lineup on their Instagram with names like Willie Nelson, Josh Turner and and Lynyrd Skynyrd making the cut.
