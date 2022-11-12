ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Rock Hall Appearance With Lionel Richie

Dave Grohl took an unexpected guest turn on the Commodores' classic “Easy” during Lionel Richie's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Richie’s first song of the evening was “Hello,” the 1983 hit single off his second solo album, Can’t Slow Down. As he moved on to “Easy,” Grohl joined him on stage, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance. They stayed largely true to the original, as Grohl faithfully delivered the song’s iconic solo. Then Grohl and Richie stood face to face performing the chorus that followed.
Judas Priest Stages Muscular Rock Hall Reunion With Ex-Members

Judas Priest members past and present joined forces onstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, commemorating the band's induction via the Musical Excellence Award. Their active lineup — singer Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis and guitarist Richie Faulkner played alongside former guitarist K.K....
Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Judas Priest is now part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022, receiving this year's Musical Excellence Award. Inductor Alice Cooper called them the "definitive metal band ... like an L.A. earthquake." Cooper later framed frontman Rob Halford's unique contributions as a vocalist: "Never have screams covered such a range. Is there any emotion that he can't express, a note that he can't hit – or one that he can't hold seemingly forever?"
Mellencamp and Springsteen to Take Part in Rock Hall Ceremony

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame chairman John Sykes has confirmed a slew of all-star participants for this year's induction ceremony, including John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen. The event, which will take place on Saturday at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, will welcome Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie into the Hall via the performer class. Metal legends Judas Priest, meanwhile, will receive this year's Musical Excellence Award.
The Day Bon Jovi, Bob Dylan and RATM All Released Albums

The rock world was undergoing a seismic shift at the dawn of the '90s. The spandex-clad, sex-obsessed party-rockers who dominated the '80s were forced to adapt or die as a new breed of dour, more socially conscious rock and metal bands rose to power. At the same time, certain rock legends of yesteryear enjoyed career resurgences, fueled by renewed interest from younger generations and savvy artistic decisions that realigned them with their values.
