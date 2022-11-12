Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40-Year-Old Sizzler Location Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergSparks, NV
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Related
Nevada Appeal
Unofficial 2022 final Carson City election results
RAMIREZ, MARIA “LUPE” (NP) COBB‐ADAMS, SHANNA (NP) HOEN, WILLIAM “SCOTT” (NP) WILKE‐MCCULLOCH, STACIE (NP)
kunr.org
Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission
In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes
The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
Nevada Appeal
Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot
Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
Nevada Appeal
Supervisors to canvass general election vote Nov. 18
At a special meeting Nov. 18, starting at 8:30 a.m. in the community center, the Board of Supervisors will canvass the vote for the 2022 general election. State law requires the board to meet and canvass returns on or before the 10th day following the election, which was held Nov. 8.
Nevada Appeal
Carson schools’ graduation rate drops in 2022
Carson City School District still could be feeling the impact of the pandemic in its graduation rates after seeing a drop from 85.71% in 2021 to 83.43% in 2022, according to early projections. The preliminary data, once confirmed, would indicate a minor wobbling in the lower to mid-80s in Carson’s...
Nevada Appeal
Ramirez, Walt lead Carson school board races
Carson City School Board District 1 incumbent Lupe Ramirez held her lead over challenger Jason Stinson as of Monday – 1,122 votes – while candidate Molly Walt held a 2,715-vote margin over Shanna Cobb-Adams for the District 6 seat. Ramirez last week told the Appeal said she was...
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
Nevada Appeal
Children’s museum reopens in Carson City with new exhibits
The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City has reopened under new management with a focus on Nevada fossils and research. “I have put in a lot of work over the past couple of months to confidently welcome our community back through the doors,” Director Becky Hall, who was hired in September, said Friday. “The museum has undergone a deep clean, and maintaining its cleanliness is top priority.”
matadornetwork.com
This Reno Hotel Redefines Lodging in a City Known for Gaming Resorts
There’s a hotel in Reno that has a 164-foot outdoor climbing wall soaring above the Reno Arch on the corner of Virginia Street and Commercial Row. Not what you’d expect in a city packed with casino resorts and sports bars. But that’s what the Whitney Peak Hotel does: it shatters stereotypes. Instead of catering to a gambling crowd, it provides a refuge for outdoor enthusiasts and business travelers passing through.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
Sierra Sun
‘She’s a fighter’: Carrillo goes from Truckee to D.C.
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Marlenne Carrillo still remembers being told to put the bag of Oreo cookies back on the grocery store shelf. “Something as simple as Oreos,” she said. “We couldn’t even buy that because we didn’t have enough money for groceries. I just remember being upset.”
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Keith Green, Fallon PD; Sparks Township Justice Court. Jose Rodriguez, Fallon PD; Hawthorne...
Sierra Sun
Cold temps, snow possible this week; Officials eye atmospheric river for Thanksgiving
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The cold temperatures well below seasonal averages will continue this week at Lake Tahoe with some snow and gusty winds possible, but precipitation may hold off until Thanksgiving week where officials are eyeing an approaching weak-to-moderate atmospheric river. The National Weather Service advises travelers to be...
Nevada Appeal
Carson man in custody in connection with Indian Hills stabbing
A Carson City man was taken into custody in connection with a reported stabbing on Mica Drive in Indian Hills 10:45 a.m. Monday. Efrain Gonzales-Magana, 29, was arrested after deputies arrived at a home in the 800 block of Mica. According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the...
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
Comments / 2