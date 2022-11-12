Read full article on original website
LAHS Represented In 2022 NM Girls All-Star Soccer Game
Topper athletes Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game. Courtesy photo. Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game played Saturday at St. Pius High School. Senior players from...
LA Volleyball Continued Impressive Run During 2022 Season
Hannah Bergemann and Callie Goda block a spike attempt by Charity Argo in a match against the Artesia Bulldogs in the state championship playoffs at in the Rio Rancho Event Center last weekend. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Sports. Los Alamos Daily Post. The resurgence of the Los Alamos Hilltopper volleyball...
UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
Hilltopper Melaki Gutierrez Shines With 85 Yard Touchdown
Los Alamos High School Hilltopper Melaki Gutierrez takes the opening kickoff and runs it back 85 yards for a touchdown in the first 5 seconds of the football game played Oct. 21 against Albuquerque Valley Vikings at Sullivan Field. Along with his 85 yard touchdown, Gutierrez also had 5 catches and 75 total receiving yards. During the Hilltoppers home game played Nov. 5 against the Gadsden Panthers, Gutierrez made an 83 yard kick return for a touchdown. Courtesy photo.
New Mexico Activities Association Sports Information Director JP Murrieta Speaks At Los Alamos High School
New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Sports Information Director JP Murrieta visiting Los Alamos High School LAHS Monday and speaking with students studying sports literature including Eddie Gartz in Griffith Gymnasium. P. hoto by John McHale/ladailypost.com. JP Murrieta talks sports with the LAHS Hilltoppers boys and girls basketball teams Monday in...
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
Buck Relaxes Near Roses Blooming On Barranca Mesa
A buck relaxes peacefully near yellow roses blooming in the front yard of a home Sunday on Barranca Mesa. Photo by Clay Funkhouser.
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
Zoe's Monday Afternoon Weather
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant …. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant budget increase. Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case. Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case. City...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Finishing Touch
On the Job in Los Alamos at Finishing Touch are Co-owner Marcelo Ruano and Manager Alicia Craft presenting the newly installed floor model kitchen Monday at Finishing Touch, 170 Central Park Square. Ruano said there will be a sale Nov. 23-Dec.3 for 40 percent off all. Porcelanosa products except XTone....
Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 15, 2022
Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo has good fishing. It was stocked Nov. 1 with 3,534 rainbow trout. There are also some big wild brown trout. The Overlook Campground is open. The lake is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Lake water levels are holding their own thanks to monsoon rains keeping flows in the Santa Cruz River above normal. With the cooler temperatures, the trout may be moving to shallow water.
LAPS To Hold Hybrid Board Meeting Nov. 17
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Barranca Mesa Elementary School, 57 Loma Del Escolar and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 17, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda.
St. John’s College student center getting revamp
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
Op-Ed: Thank You Los Alamos Interfaith & Community
I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that...
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
N.M. truck driving academy's 1st class graduates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tractor-trailers will be rolling down the highways soon and safely, driven by the inaugural class of the Yellow Driving Academy in New Mexico. The 10 recipients of graduation certificates from the Yellow Corporation were honored Saturday at a ceremony at the company's Albuquerque terminal and highlighted by a presentation and remarks from former New Mexico Gov. Susanna Martinez.
Aquatic Center Therapy Pool Temporarily Closed
Los Alamos County has announced that due to Sunday’s power outage, the Aquatic Center Therapy Pool will be closed for the remainder of today, Nov. 14. The therapy pool is scheduled to reopen Tuesday for its normal schedule. For additional information, questions or concerns, contact the Aquatic Center front...
