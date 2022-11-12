Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
Dozens of National Guard soldiers reunited in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some families are whole after some National Guard soldiers were able to return home. More than 30 soldiers reunited with their families at the Rio Rancho Readiness Center Tuesday afternoon. They served in the New Mexico Army National Guard and just finished a nine-month deployment in the Middle East. They were […]
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Activities Association Sports Information Director JP Murrieta Speaks At Los Alamos High School
New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Sports Information Director JP Murrieta visiting Los Alamos High School LAHS Monday and speaking with students studying sports literature including Eddie Gartz in Griffith Gymnasium. P. hoto by John McHale/ladailypost.com. JP Murrieta talks sports with the LAHS Hilltoppers boys and girls basketball teams Monday in...
New Mexico woman meets bone marrow donor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman who needed a bone marrow transplant was able to meet the donor that saved her life. When Christine Chen gave birth in 2018, a nurse discovered a tumor. The chemotherapy she needed to treat the tumor led to a rare leukemia diagnosis. She was given a slim chance […]
KRQE News 13
Rails along the Rio Grande train show is back in the Duke City
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s New Mexico’s 7th annual “Rails Along the Rio Grande Train Show” which is bringing something for modelers and families. There will be 6-7 different train layouts that kids can watch. If families are thinking of buying a train to go around their Christmas tree, this is the place to get it. There will be a lot of vendors selling anything and everything that someone might want to add to their train.
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
ladailypost.com
LAHS Represented In 2022 NM Girls All-Star Soccer Game
Topper athletes Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game. Courtesy photo. Tara McDonald and MacKenzie Echave represented Los Alamos High School in the 2022 New Mexico All-Star soccer game played Saturday at St. Pius High School. Senior players from...
gotodestinations.com
11 of The Hottest Breakfast Spots in Albuquerque – (With Photos)
While Albuquerque is best known for its stunning desert landscapes and vibrant culture, the city also boasts a delicious food scene. From New Mexican staples like green chile stew to gourmet dishes from world-renowned chefs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. And when it comes to breakfast, Albuquerque does...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
KRQE News 13
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead. Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space …. Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Aging and Long Term Services...
St. John’s College student center getting revamp
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local college is kicking off a multi-million dollar renovation, to make its campus more inviting. The student center at St. John’s College in Santa Fe has not been renovated since the 1960s and school officials say it’s badly in need of upgrades. The vision includes new student lounges, a bigger […]
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
golobos.com
UNM Heads South to Face Aggies Tuesday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Following a hard-fought win against Houston to open the home schedule, UNM turns its attention to an in-state battle at New Mexico State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with radio feed and live stats available. Both teams enter the game...
ladailypost.com
Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 15, 2022
Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo has good fishing. It was stocked Nov. 1 with 3,534 rainbow trout. There are also some big wild brown trout. The Overlook Campground is open. The lake is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Lake water levels are holding their own thanks to monsoon rains keeping flows in the Santa Cruz River above normal. With the cooler temperatures, the trout may be moving to shallow water.
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
Comments / 1