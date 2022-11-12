Read full article on original website
Ryti: Response To Questioning County’s Priorities
On behalf of Council, I thank you for sharing your letter on County priorities. I did check with the County Manager on the Overlook Park restrooms. He indicated this is a fairly recent issue and a solution was being developed last week. I copied Mr. Lynne on this reply if...
LAPS To Hold Hybrid Board Meeting Nov. 17
A Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at Barranca Mesa Elementary School, 57 Loma Del Escolar and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 17, 2022 LAPS Board Agenda.
Letter To The Editor: Questioning The County’s Priorities
I was recently at Overlook Park and the bathrooms were locked up tight. Instead, there was a filthy, overflowing port-a-potty. Last summer our aging sewage system spewed thousands of gallons of untreated sewage into Pueblo Canyon. An emergency road was bulldozed into the canyon, causing lots of damage, many living trees were bulldozed unnecessarily into the creek and left there. The County said they would do what they could to mitigate the damage, but nothing was done.
Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closure Schedule
Please allow this to serve as notice that our office will be closing at noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, as we take time to appreciate staff, giving them the opportunity to spend well deserved time with their families during the Thanksgiving Holiday.
County: Townsite Outage Scheduled For Wednesday
After the townsite-wide power outage Sunday, Los Alamos townsite residents and businesses have been patiently waiting to find out when a system repair will take place. That repair has been scheduled for Wednesday morning. The townsite is on two electric supply lines fed by Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). When...
County: Tsikumu Village Temporarily Without Water
Tsikumu Village residents are without water service while Gas, Water & Sewer (GWS) crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) repair a broken valve in the neighborhood. The neighborhood should expect to be without water for about three hours. GWS crews were replacing a hydrant when an...
Champions Of Youth Ambitions Announces Annual Community Asset Awards Nominations Now Open
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) has launched its annual Community Asset Awards. Members of the public can nominate anyone of any age that lives, works or attends school in Los Alamos. They may do good deeds in the community, the state, the nation or the world. Learn more at www.cya-nm.org or check them out on Facebook at Champions of Youth Ambitions. The Spirit of the West Award seen above, was made by Richard Ronquill. The nomination process goes until Dec. 16. Courtesy/C’YA.
Power Outage To Affect Los Alamos Middle School Nov. 16
Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) has been notified of a scheduled power outage beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Los Alamos that will impact Los Alamos Middle School. Students may not be on campus during this outage so will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Buses will run...
Los Alamos League Of Women Voters ‘Dinner’ With A Leader Features LANL Director Thomas Mason Nov. 17
The Los Alamos League of Women Voters (LWV) will host its community event, Lunch with a Leader, this time Dinner, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 via zoom. The featured speaker is Los Alamos National Laboratory Director Thom Mason. He will be speaking about LANL’s basic research science and contributions as well as the nuclear-weapons trigger mission. Dr. Mason will explain the mission as per the federal mandate as well as what LANL/TRIAD is doing to mitigate the cultural and environmental issues related to the LANL expansion. LWV also hopes to hear what the plan is for growth of new employees.
New Mexico Activities Association Sports Information Director JP Murrieta Speaks At Los Alamos High School
New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Sports Information Director JP Murrieta visiting Los Alamos High School LAHS Monday and speaking with students studying sports literature including Eddie Gartz in Griffith Gymnasium. P. hoto by John McHale/ladailypost.com. JP Murrieta talks sports with the LAHS Hilltoppers boys and girls basketball teams Monday in...
LA Cares Holds Semi-Annual Food Drive Saturday Nov. 19
USPS postal workers and local Boy Scouts are working together to support LA Cares, our local food pantry. This is the time of year when residents are asked to put a bag of groceries near their mailbox to be picked up and donated to LA Cares. Postal workers, Boy Scouts and other volunteers will be circulating on the streets of Los Alamos and White Rock picking up donated items Saturday, Nov. 19.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Finishing Touch
On the Job in Los Alamos at Finishing Touch are Co-owner Marcelo Ruano and Manager Alicia Craft presenting the newly installed floor model kitchen Monday at Finishing Touch, 170 Central Park Square. Ruano said there will be a sale Nov. 23-Dec.3 for 40 percent off all. Porcelanosa products except XTone....
LANL 30-Day Demolition Notification For TA-64-0043 Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the LANL Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Members of the public may view these documents and many others at LANL’s...
Op-Ed: LANL Potentially Jeopardizes Local Childcare Businesses
In late September, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) officials met with local childcare owners and directors to announce that the University of California, one of the Triad National Security parent organizations, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Triad employees.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Pet Pangaea
On the Job in Los Alamos: Pet Pangaea Pet Specialist Aubrey Gibbos, left, and Pet Specialist Diane Rodriguez present the turtle terrarium Monday in the store at 158 Central Park Square. ‘We strive for pet wellness, fun, and care,’ Gibbos said. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Pet Specialists Diane...
New Mexico Caregivers Invited To Alzheimer’s Association Conference ‘A Better Tomorrow’
ALBUQUERQUE — The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter is inviting caregivers across the state to attend its Caregiver Conference, which will be held in-person Dec. 10. This annual conference is the preeminent event covering the broad spectrum of issues surrounding dementia caregiving. The event is free of charge...
Gaia Gifts And Boomerang Invite Community To Anniversary Party Saturday Nov. 26!
Boomerang Consignment at 4204, 1247 Central Ave. in Los Alamos celebrates 8 year! Courtesy/Gaia Gifts And Boomerang. November marks eight years in Los Alamos for Boomerang Consignment and one year for their new Gaia Gift Shop located within Boomerang at 1247 Central Ave. Eight years ago, on Small Business Saturday,...
Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 15, 2022
Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo has good fishing. It was stocked Nov. 1 with 3,534 rainbow trout. There are also some big wild brown trout. The Overlook Campground is open. The lake is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Lake water levels are holding their own thanks to monsoon rains keeping flows in the Santa Cruz River above normal. With the cooler temperatures, the trout may be moving to shallow water.
Scenes Of Snow Falling Early This Morning In White Rock
Snow falling early this morning over the Pinon Trails neighborhood in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Another view of snow falling early this morning over the Pinon Trails neighborhood in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Programs Empower New Mexicans To Earn While They Learn As Part Of National Apprenticeship Week
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a proclamation recognizing Nov. 14-20, 2022 as National Apprenticeship Week, commending the proven, industry-driven training model providing a critical talent pipeline that can train and build up our workforce. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) encourages employers...
