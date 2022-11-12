Read full article on original website
LANL 30-Day Demolition Notification For TA-64-0043 Added To Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the LANL Electronic Reading Room. The document(s) have been submitted to fulfill one or more requirements of the Los Alamos National Laboratory:. Members of the public may view these documents and many others at LANL’s...
Op-Ed: LANL Potentially Jeopardizes Local Childcare Businesses
In late September, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) officials met with local childcare owners and directors to announce that the University of California, one of the Triad National Security parent organizations, has committed $500,000 in initial funding for the planning of a potential off-site child care facility in Los Alamos for Triad employees.
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Finishing Touch
On the Job in Los Alamos at Finishing Touch are Co-owner Marcelo Ruano and Manager Alicia Craft presenting the newly installed floor model kitchen Monday at Finishing Touch, 170 Central Park Square. Ruano said there will be a sale Nov. 23-Dec.3 for 40 percent off all. Porcelanosa products except XTone....
County: Townsite Outage Scheduled For Wednesday
After the townsite-wide power outage Sunday, Los Alamos townsite residents and businesses have been patiently waiting to find out when a system repair will take place. That repair has been scheduled for Wednesday morning. The townsite is on two electric supply lines fed by Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). When...
Power Outage To Affect Los Alamos Middle School Nov. 16
Los Alamos Public Schools (LAPS) has been notified of a scheduled power outage beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Los Alamos that will impact Los Alamos Middle School. Students may not be on campus during this outage so will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Buses will run...
County: Power Is Restored To Los Alamos Townsite
Locations of outages experiences Sunday morning by townsite residents. Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos townsite residents experienced a power outage this morning that lasted about a half an hour. Department of Public Utilities (DPU) electric linemen responded and found that a feeder to the townsite from TA-3 had opened up and...
KRQE Newsfeed: Hospital over capacity, Espanola problem apartments, Cold temperatures, Asking for more money, Restoration project
Tuesday’s Top Stories Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection Lobos men’s basketball prepares for first road test Albuquerque rape, child abuse suspect pleads not guilty Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case How will New Mexico’s midterm election vote get counted and certified? Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase These […]
New Mexico Activities Association Sports Information Director JP Murrieta Speaks At Los Alamos High School
New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) Sports Information Director JP Murrieta visiting Los Alamos High School LAHS Monday and speaking with students studying sports literature including Eddie Gartz in Griffith Gymnasium. P. hoto by John McHale/ladailypost.com. JP Murrieta talks sports with the LAHS Hilltoppers boys and girls basketball teams Monday in...
On The Job In Los Alamos: At Pet Pangaea
On the Job in Los Alamos: Pet Pangaea Pet Specialist Aubrey Gibbos, left, and Pet Specialist Diane Rodriguez present the turtle terrarium Monday in the store at 158 Central Park Square. ‘We strive for pet wellness, fun, and care,’ Gibbos said. Photo by Connor Hoch/ladailypost.com. Pet Specialists Diane...
Op-Ed: Thank You Los Alamos Interfaith & Community
I hope this letter finds you all well. My name is Farid Sharifi and I am the programs director for Albuquerque office. With the recent burglary of our storage facility, we were devastated to learn that the perpetrators had taken so many items from our storage unit. The items that...
Albuquerque hotel revives space and wins recognition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz, formerly known as the University Lodge, is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made. The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves, renovating and renaming the space into what it is now. Owner Sharmin […]
Hospital Officials Report Pediatric Surge
Hospital officials from the University of New Mexico, Presbyterian and Lovelace health systems said yesterday they are seeing a concerning rise in pediatric patients amid rising cases of RSV, flu and COVID-19. As noted below, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week reported higher community levels of COVID-19 in several New Mexico counties, including Santa Fe and Bernalillo. This season has thus far been significantly different for children, UNM Children’s Medical Hospital Associate Medical Officer Dr. Anna Duran said yesterday in a news conference, with COVID-19 and parainfluenza adding to the normal start of flu and RSV season. As such, UNM Hospital Associate Chief Nursing Officer Maribeth Thornton said the children’s hospital is over capacity and has created additional spaces to treat its young patients. In Santa Fe, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Marketing, Communications & Public Relations Director Arturo Delgado tells SFR there are currently nine COVID-19 patients. Its pediatric unit currently has one COVID-19 patient, six RSV patients and two patients with other winter illnesses. While not feeling the squeeze of other hospitals at this time, Delgado said via email “the rise in cases is concerning and we will continue to monitor the situation very closely.” Duran and other hospital leaders said children’s lack of exposure to RSV and flu for the last few years has likely created an “immunity gap” contributing to the current surge. Duran said many of the illnesses have similar and overlapping issues and not all require emergency care, but advised parents to seek emergency care for children if they show signs of respiratory distress or dehydration.
County Environmental Sustainability Board Meets Nov. 17
The Los Alamos County Environmental Sustainability Board (ESB) meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in Council Chambers at 1000 Central Ave. and virtually on Zoom. This meeting is open to the public. Find the agenda to this meeting here: Nov. 17, 2022 ESB Agenda. Find the link to this...
COVID Newsletter: CDC Elevates Los Alamos To HIGH Risk
In this week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Newsletter, issued Nov. 14, William F. Athas, PhD and retired epidemiologist, writes in the “Epidemiology Corner” that the Omicron variants BQ.1 / BQ.1.1 dominate and other respiratory illnesses are rapidly rising. Further, the CDC has elevated the community level in...
City addresses overflowing Albuquerque recycling sites with online game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common problem the city is struggling to keep up with – people dumping their trash at neighborhood recycling sites – and it’s causing an overflow in some places. The busy recycling center at the Albertson’s parking lot near Holly and Ventura is a frequent spot for many looking to drop […]
Weekly Fishing Report: Nov. 15, 2022
Santa Cruz Lake near Chimayo has good fishing. It was stocked Nov. 1 with 3,534 rainbow trout. There are also some big wild brown trout. The Overlook Campground is open. The lake is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Lake water levels are holding their own thanks to monsoon rains keeping flows in the Santa Cruz River above normal. With the cooler temperatures, the trout may be moving to shallow water.
UNM Hospital activates emergency operations over pediatric illness surge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A surge in pediatric flu, RSV, COVID and other health issues has the University of New Mexico Hospital activating its Emergency Operations Center in relation to its pediatric capacity. With a licensed capacity of 89 beds at the UNM Children’s Hospital, UNMH officials say their pediatric facilities charted roughly 119% capacity this morning. […]
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
County: Tsikumu Village Temporarily Without Water
Tsikumu Village residents are without water service while Gas, Water & Sewer (GWS) crews from the Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) repair a broken valve in the neighborhood. The neighborhood should expect to be without water for about three hours. GWS crews were replacing a hydrant when an...
