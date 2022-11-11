Read full article on original website
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Ivy the Aussie paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Cheerwine partners with Charlotte chef, mixologists for fun holiday season collaboration
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is encouraging people to eat, drink and be merry with the uniquely southern soda this holiday season. Cheerwine is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch by partnering with 14 chefs, mixologists and well-known community members...
WBTV
Harris Teeter canceling side dish orders for Thanksgiving meals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter is canceling all side dishes on pre-order for Thanksgiving meals due to quality issues. The withdrawal impacts the side dishes advertised in the Harris Teeter Holiday Dinners. They are still accepting orders for turkeys, hams and prime ribs only, and they are crediting customer VIC cards $50.
Cruise into the holidays at Speedway Christmas
CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway is dropping the green flag on a festive holiday season when Speedway Christmas opens on Friday. One of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the country, the annual holiday display features 4 million LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse.
WBTV
Video: Netflix spotted filming 'The Ultimatum' show around Charlotte
Deputies credited with saving man from burning home in Rowan County. Three deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are credited with saving a man who was inside a burning mobile home. The state of housing in Charlotte report released. Updated: 1 hour ago. In the brand new 4th annual...
WBTV
Get ready! Barry Manilow coming to Charlotte for quick early 2023 tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Music icon Barry Manilow is hosting a seven-show tour that will end in Charlotte. The tour starts on January 13, 2023, in Florida and ends on January 21, 2023, at the Spectrum Center. It will mark his 50th anniversary as a recording artist. “I look forward...
WBTV
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
WBTV
Breaks of sunshine for Wednesday but winter-like forecast still ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry, but winter-like forecast ahead!. Below-average temperatures to last through the 7-day... Patchy fog, areas of mist possible for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns to wrap up the work week. Cold, but dry weekend ahead. Our First Alert Weather Day has come to a close...
WBTV
Unseasonably cold weather on its way
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wet and chilly for the rest of today with a drier, but cold weather pattern setting up for the rest of the week. First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain, cold. Workweek: Unseasonably cold, dry. Weekend: Dry and chilly. Overcast, foggy, and wet for today...
getnews.info
FC Auto Detailing Expands Its Services For The Benefit Of Clients
Charlotte NC auto detailing experts with interior / exterior car wash services offer a lot more. November 14, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, US – FC Auto Detailing, the leading auto detailing experts in the Charlotte, NC area renowned for their interior and exterior car washes, has expanded their services to offer so much more to their clients.
WBTV
Report: Charlotte home prices significantly increased during pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s expensive to live in Charlotte, but people living in the area already knew that. Now, there’s more proof with facts from UNC Charlotte’s 68-page report on the “State of Housing in Charlotte Report.”. The fourth annual report shows the pandemic is...
Why so many local restaurants have makeovers on the menu
CHARLOTTE — For many restaurant owners, the focus over the past two years was on survival. Now, operators are shifting gears. They face a future in Charlotte’s increasingly competitive restaurant scene where takeout, to-go business and outdoor spaces are necessary. Renovations are just one way to compete. That’s...
WBTV
Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
WBTV
Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute
Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST.
WCNC
How to get your car fixed after a car accident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. After a car accident, you may be wondering how to get your car fixed. Attorney, Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law says the first option is to file a claim with your car insurance company if the person who hit you is not taking responsibility for it. They will typically recommend a body shop for you to go to.
WBTV
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
