Woodcreek stuns Placer with second-half shutout, clinches first semifinal berth in school history

For three years, Mike Neal recorded the remembrances of 32 local military veterans, many who served in World War II. "They became very emotional about what they went through. The width and breadth of experiences they'd gone through was still like yesterday to them," he said. Many of the veterans were local Americans of Japanese descent who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe or the Military Intelligence Service, serving in the Pacific. The late Al Nitta, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, was interviewed and he was still "angry as hell" when he recalled being made to dress in a Japanese uniform and paraded in front of Caucasian officers to show them what a Japanese soldier would look like.

LOOMIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO