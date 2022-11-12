Woodcreek stuns Placer with second-half shutout, clinches first semifinal berth in school history

Read full article on original website
Placer, Colfax, Foresthill girls all winners at Sac-Joaquin Section cross country meet
It was another banner day for Auburn-area athletes Saturday, as Placer, Colfax and Foresthill high schools had individual winners at the Sac-Joaquin Section cross country championship meet at Willow Hill Reservoir in Folsom. Placer junior Anna Soares won the Division III race, completing the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 56.5...
Lincoln football roundup: Zebras fall to Kimball in quarterfinals, Rhinos lose double-overtime heartbreaker to Hughson
The high school football season came to an end on Friday night for Lincoln High and Twelve Bridges High schools as they both fell on the road in the Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals. Here is a look at what happened in both games for the Fighting Zebras and the Raging Rhinos.
Trojan girls win third straight Div. 1 section cross country title
Oak Ridge girls’ cross country girl team saved its best race of the season for an opportune time, as the Trojans blew away the competition to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship on Saturday at Willow Hills in Folsom, their third straight section championship. Oak Ridge placed four...
Athlete of the Week: Hayden Dotson catches two touchdowns for Lincoln to cap off his high school football career
The Lincoln High football team had its season come to an end last Friday night with a 26-19 loss on the road against Kimball High in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinals. The Fighting Zebras were down 12-0 at halftime but remained competitive in the game, due to two touchdown...
Lincoln cross-country roundup: Trujillo, Geiselman narrowly miss state cuts at section championship meet
Lincoln High and Twelve Bridges High schools both had a number of runners compete at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championship meet at Willow Hills Reservoir in Folsom on Saturday with both the Fighting Zebras’ and the Rhinos’ varsity boys’ squads placing 10th. Lincoln High’s Fighting Zebras were led...
Bulldogs miss state by three points
Folsom High’s varsity boys’ cross country team came three points of advancing to the state cross country championships as a team. Last Saturday at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, Folsom scored 93 points and finished fourth. The top-three teams (Lincoln, Jesuit, Davis) finished in the top-three to advance to state as full teams.
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
For three years, Mike Neal recorded the remembrances of 32 local military veterans, many who served in World War II. "They became very emotional about what they went through. The width and breadth of experiences they'd gone through was still like yesterday to them," he said. Many of the veterans were local Americans of Japanese descent who served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team in Europe or the Military Intelligence Service, serving in the Pacific. The late Al Nitta, a member of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, was interviewed and he was still "angry as hell" when he recalled being made to dress in a Japanese uniform and paraded in front of Caucasian officers to show them what a Japanese soldier would look like.
Winning SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket sold in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
Sacramento expanding Auburn Boulevard facility to be used as temporary cold-weather respite center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Auburn Boulevard Outreach and Engagement Center will be expanding capacity to be used as a cold weather respite center starting Sunday, city officials announced. The center, located at 3615 Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento, will be open Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m....
Major diesel spill shuts down Tanzanite Park in Natomas
SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to clean up a massive diesel spill at a community park in the south Natomas area Tuesday evening.The spill happened at Tanzanite Park. The park is surrounded by homes and features a pond, a dog park and even a skate parkThe Office of Spill Prevention and Response said the leak came from a generator. The generator could hold up to 10,000 gallons of diesel fuel, and approximately 3,000 gallons had gone into the pond.A cleanup crew on the scene told CBS13 that the incident was a residential spill that went out into the pong through a storm drain. Animals in the area were also said to not be doing well.At this time, it is unclear when the park will be reopened.
Poor Man's Whiskey is back in Auburn for Harvest Celebration at Foothill Fillmore
FOOTHILL FILLMORE What: Poor Man’s Whiskey, w/Kyle Ledson and Broken Compass, plus Sean Lehe When: Saturday, Nov. 19. Doors at 6:30 p.m., music at 7. Where: Foothill Fillmore at Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge, 1226 Lincoln Way, Auburn. 21-and-over show, ID required. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door. Information and online tickets: www.keepsmilinpromotions.com.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
Placer County Rescinds Approval of Massive Development in Olympic Valley
The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing. The project site is located within the 4,700-acre Squaw Valley General Plan (SVGP) area in northeastern Placer County, also known as Olympic Valley. The Valley is located west of State Route 89, approximately nine miles...
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Sacramento, California – (With Photos)
There’s no better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast. And in Sacramento, there are plenty of great places to enjoy a morning meal. From classic diner fare to creative takes on traditional dishes, these restaurants have something for everyone. So whether you’re looking for a...
Sacramento’s historic snowfall in 1888 prompted a citywide snowball fight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
Sacramento Traffic Fatality Reported in Two-Vehicle Accident
Traffic Fatality Occurs at Watt Avenue Intersection. A traffic fatality occurred in Sacramento on November 12 due to a two-vehicle accident. The head-on collision between a Hyundai Sonata and a Mercedes sedan occurred along southbound Watt Avenue at Osage Avenue around 4:46 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The Sacramento County Coroner was called to the scene to declare one person who died at the accident site.
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
Placer County Takes Back Approval for Big Developments
The county and developers will now have to create a new draft of planning. The Clerk of Supervisors says it was denied due to a lawsuit they are facing about the project.
