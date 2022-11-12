Read full article on original website
Related
TCU remains No. 4 in new College Football Playoff rankings
Coming off Saturday’s 17-to-10 win over Texas, the Horned Frogs remain in the picture for the College Football Playoff championship. he CFP committee released its new weekly rankings Tuesday night and TCU remains in fourth place.
Commanders' top offensive player grades for Week 10, per PFF
The Washington Commanders possessed the football for more than 40 minutes in Monday night’s surprising win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. Washington ran 81 offensive plays in comparison to the 47 plays from the Eagles. The Commanders were outstanding on third downs, converting 12 of 21 opportunities. Washington...
Comments / 0