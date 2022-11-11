DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO