General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
Action News Jax
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
Consumer Reports.org
Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC SUVs Recalled to Fix Headlights
General Motors is recalling over 338,000 full-sized SUVs from the 2021 model year, including the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and GMC Yukon and Yukon XL to fix a problem with their daytime running lights. The lights may not turn off when the headlights are on,...
340,000 SUVs recalled by General Motors as daytime lights might not shut off
DETROIT -- General Motors has announced it is recalling an estimated 340,000 SUVs due to an issue with the daytime running lights that may not turn off as expected. According to the Associated Press, there is concern that if the daytime running lights are on at the same time as regular headlights, it can create a glare for oncoming drivers and increase the risk of a crash.
teslarati.com
GM expands Super Cruise hands-free driving to full-size SUVs
General Motors (GM) is expanding its hands-free Super Cruise advanced driver assistance system to full-size SUVs starting in mid-November. The first vehicles to receive the expansion will be full-sized SUVs that were built on October 3, 2022, or later, the company said. The company said that it’s unlocking “hundreds of thousands of additional miles of roads” for customers who ordered the following list of vehicles with Super Cruise:
