3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Celebrate Your Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Spotlight on Mental HealthTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
32 Northeast Ohio holiday markets make it easy to shop local for gifts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Make a commitment to get your holiday gifts, treats and décor from local artisans and crafters. You’ll find multiple markets open every weekend from Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. They’re spread throughout Northeast Ohio. Some markets come with bonuses such as food trucks, visits by Santa and Mr. Jingeling, ice skating and more.
Mahoning County announces surplus equipment auction
Mahoning County is looking to unload some old equipment and vehicles through an auction.
Boardman strip gets new auto dealer
There's a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.
Report: Man found in Ohio with missing teen girl
A Girard man is facing charges after being found with a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Cleveland.
whbc.com
‘A Christmas Story’ House Up for Sale
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File) CLEVELAND, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – The iconic “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland...
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium
Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
Couple shares experience of losing a child after labor and delivery unit closes
Several hospital maternity units have closed recently; News 5 traveled to some affected areas to see what kind of decisions expecting mothers are facing, and what childbirth has been like for some.
whbc.com
CO Detectors Now Required in Akron Residential Buildings
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the carbon-monoxide death of a 66-year-old woman in an Akron apartment building last month, a new law requiring CO detectors in residential buildings in the city has taken effect. The Akron Fire Department and building officials can now cite building owners...
whbc.com
AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles. After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to...
Light snow lands in Northeast Ohio; When will it end?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow has landed in Northeast Ohio. According to the National Weather Service, a mix of light rain and snow showers began Saturday and is expected to continue Sunday until 3 p.m. Sunday’s temperature is expected to only reach a high of 37 degrees, with a low of 31.
whbc.com
Family Seeking Assistance for North Canton Woman Following Fire
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The daughter of a North Canton woman who lost her home and most of her companion animals in a Sunday fire is asking for some GoFundMe help. Sharon Mallady was not home at the time of the fire in the 1200...
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WFMJ.com
After decades of decay, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is set for demolition
26 years after seeing its last patient and falling into serious disrepair, St. Joseph Riverside Hospital will finally be coming down. The Trumbull County Land Bank is holding a public meeting about the demolition of the former hospital located at 1307 North Tod Avenue in Warren. The public is invited...
Wayne County sheriff looking for missing man
Robert Barker, 61, from Wooster Township, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, according to a Facebook post.
ODOT plows cover 13K miles in snow cleanup
Dozens of ODOT crews have hit the roads on Sunday morning as winter weather arrives in Northeast Ohio.
whbc.com
Fire Closes New Phila Burger King
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Burger King in New Philadelphia is going to be closed for several months, according to one employee. A fire that started behind a fryer just before opening time Monday morning spread into the ceiling and the dining room. The sprinkler...
whbc.com
State Offering Assistance for June Derecho Storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – State assistance is coming to Wayne and Holmes Counties for that derecho wind storm back in June that left residents in the dark for as long as a week. The governor says the State Disaster Relief Program can provide funding...
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Pets perish in North Canton house fire
A house fire that left destruction in its wake is now out in North Canton, firefighters said.
Huge rats seen in Public Square
Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland’s Public Square.
