Cleveland, OH

whbc.com

‘A Christmas Story’ House Up for Sale

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015, file photo, the exterior of A Christmas Story House and Museum in Cleveland, Ohio is shown. (AP Photo/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum, File) CLEVELAND, Ohio (Nwews Talk 1480 WHBC) – The iconic “A Christmas Story” house in Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
abandonedway.com

History of Abandoned Molly Stark Sanatorium

Molly Stark Sanatorium is an abandoned tuberculosis hospital building located on the grounds of Molly Stark Park in Louisville, Ohio. It was named after the wife of General John Stark and was just one of 25 tuberculosis hospitals built in Ohio. Molly Stark Sanatorium was designed in the Spanish Revival style of architecture by architect Albert Thayer of New Castle, Pennsylvania.
LOUISVILLE, OH
whbc.com

CO Detectors Now Required in Akron Residential Buildings

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the carbon-monoxide death of a 66-year-old woman in an Akron apartment building last month, a new law requiring CO detectors in residential buildings in the city has taken effect. The Akron Fire Department and building officials can now cite building owners...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles. After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Fire Closes New Phila Burger King

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Burger King in New Philadelphia is going to be closed for several months, according to one employee. A fire that started behind a fryer just before opening time Monday morning spread into the ceiling and the dining room. The sprinkler...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

State Offering Assistance for June Derecho Storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – State assistance is coming to Wayne and Holmes Counties for that derecho wind storm back in June that left residents in the dark for as long as a week. The governor says the State Disaster Relief Program can provide funding...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH

