Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craftRoger MarshWentzville, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Boone Country Connection
Bethel Hills Event Venue Taking Reservations
The Bethel Hills Event Venue is open and taking holiday reservations for your parties and family gatherings. Bethel Hills Event Venue sits on 123 acres and has a spectacular view of the property. The Venue has two banquet rooms. The large or upper room accommodates up to 80, and the smaller lower room accommodates up to 40 people. There is also a full commercial kitchen available for rent with the banquet rooms, or just the kitchen can be rented.
Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
KMOV
St. Patrick Center opens new, independent living shelter for the unhoused
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For days now, the St. Louis region has seen freezing temperatures and many are left out on the streets without shelter. For years, the St. Patrick Center has been vying for money to open a more permanent home for the unhoused. Now, they’ve got it...
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant
The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Museum Receives New Shutters
The Augusta Museum received a generous gift, new handmade shutters thanks to Joe and Lynn Buchheit. They look great! Watch for more and exciting things to come this spring. For more information about the Augusta Museum, visit www.augustamomuseum.com.
Boone Country Connection
“Best of Augusta” Kids’ Photo Contest Winners
Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.
Forest Park's New Hammock Garden Came Via Kirkwood Teen
Zachary Noland, 17, spent 110 hours bringing the project to fruition
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
Domino’s pizzas are 50% off until November 20
"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love."
myleaderpaper.com
Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks
The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
Boone Country Connection
Phyllis & Kenneth Zerr
Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.
KMOV
Shoppers avoid panic aisle, say slick roads and reckless drivers is biggest worry as snow approaches
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Meteorologists call for snow on Tuesday, has many people using their Monday night to make sure they are prepared for all scenarios. It was a steady stream of food on conveyer belts inside Schnucks at 170 and Ladue. “Well everyone I know is very concerned...
Time Travel to a St. Louis Burger Place, Same as it Was in 1957
For many people, there are few things in life more satisfying than a good burger. If you are of the opinion that they "don't make them like they used to", you can time travel to a burger place in St. Louis that truly hasn't changed since they started way back in 1957.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish
ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
Illinois Business Journal
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar coming to Glen Carbon at Meridian Plaza
Contractor-turned-franchisee Hunter Yung is partnering with his wife Shannon Yung in becoming the owners of the soon-arriving Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at Meridian Plaza, as part of the 44-acre development at the southeast corner of Illinois 157 and Meridian Road. It will be the first location in the St. Louis region for the popular dining franchise brand.
townandstyle.com
St. Louis Aquarium Foundation | Making Waves Gala
[What] St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, Making Waves Gala [Where] St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. [Why] 100% of the funds raised are going to support the aquarium access for all program, H20 Friends. Through generous support H20 Friends, thousands of area youth from Title 1 schools can visit the aquarium for free and learn about aquatic animals and the importance of water conservation. [Who] Event Co-Chairs Melissa and Rob Merlin, Honorary Co-Chairs Bob O’Loughlin, Steve O’Loughlin. Executive Director Tami Brown. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, a tour of the aquarium.
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
Comments / 0