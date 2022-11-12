ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, MO

Boone Country Connection

Bethel Hills Event Venue Taking Reservations

The Bethel Hills Event Venue is open and taking holiday reservations for your parties and family gatherings. Bethel Hills Event Venue sits on 123 acres and has a spectacular view of the property. The Venue has two banquet rooms. The large or upper room accommodates up to 80, and the smaller lower room accommodates up to 40 people. There is also a full commercial kitchen available for rent with the banquet rooms, or just the kitchen can be rented.
DUTZOW, MO
FOX2Now

Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant

The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Boone Country Connection

Augusta Museum Receives New Shutters

The Augusta Museum received a generous gift, new handmade shutters thanks to Joe and Lynn Buchheit. They look great! Watch for more and exciting things to come this spring. For more information about the Augusta Museum, visit www.augustamomuseum.com.
AUGUSTA, MO
Boone Country Connection

“Best of Augusta” Kids’ Photo Contest Winners

Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.
AUGUSTA, MO
feastmagazine.com

Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Restaurant owner Fitter buys Case and Bucks

The Case and Bucks restaurant and bar in Barnhart has a new owner. Jeff Fitter, 51, of Imperial now owns the business, 7095 Metropolitan Blvd., as well as the Case and Bucks food truck, taking them over on Sept. 1. Fitter already owned Super Smokers BBQ in Eureka and Super...
BARNHART, MO
Boone Country Connection

Phyllis & Kenneth Zerr

Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar coming to Glen Carbon at Meridian Plaza

Contractor-turned-franchisee Hunter Yung is partnering with his wife Shannon Yung in becoming the owners of the soon-arriving Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at Meridian Plaza, as part of the 44-acre development at the southeast corner of Illinois 157 and Meridian Road. It will be the first location in the St. Louis region for the popular dining franchise brand.
GLEN CARBON, IL
townandstyle.com

St. Louis Aquarium Foundation | Making Waves Gala

[What] St. Louis Aquarium Foundation, Making Waves Gala [Where] St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. [Why] 100% of the funds raised are going to support the aquarium access for all program, H20 Friends. Through generous support H20 Friends, thousands of area youth from Title 1 schools can visit the aquarium for free and learn about aquatic animals and the importance of water conservation. [Who] Event Co-Chairs Melissa and Rob Merlin, Honorary Co-Chairs Bob O’Loughlin, Steve O’Loughlin. Executive Director Tami Brown. [Highlights] Cocktails, dinner, a tour of the aquarium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

