Saint Charles, MO

West Newsmagazine

Christmas Traditions return to St. Charles

The most wonderful time of the year comes to historic Main Street St. Charles at 12 p.m. on Friday Nov. 25 when Santa Claus arrives with all of the Legends of Christmas. Heralded by the Lewis & Clark Fife and Drum Corps, Santa and Mrs. Claus will assist mayor Dan Borgmeyer with the ceremonial ribbon cutting, marking the official start of the holiday season.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ktvo.com

93,355 deer harvested during firearms opening weekend in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Monday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reported that preliminary numbers show hunters in the state harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms season. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge

A Missouri judge Monday dismissed the City of St. Louis’ effort to block a 2021 law bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct.  The city sued in December asking Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem to toss out the “Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights,” a list of new requirements that includes giving officers […] The post St. Louis challenge to police ‘bill of rights’ dismissed by Missouri judge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
Boone Country Connection

St. Charles County Council Meeting November 14

St. Charles County Council Meeting, November 14, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Budget Work Session and 7:00 p.m. Regular Meeting. EXECUTIVE BUILDING/COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 100 N. THIRD STREET, ST. CHARLES, MO. THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. The meeting will be available live online via YouTube at youtube.com/SCCMOTV or the County website...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

