ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Melle, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boone Country Connection

Ribbon Cutting at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle

On Thursday, October 20, Aisling Med Spa held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at their new location, 30 W Hwy D, Suite 201, in the New Melle Town Square. The New Melle Chamber of Commerce joined Lauren Tripp, MSN, FNP-C, owner of Aisling Med Spa, for a ribbon cutting to celebrate her Grand Opening, along with her family, friends and clients.
NEW MELLE, MO
Boone Country Connection

Bethel Hills Event Venue Taking Reservations

The Bethel Hills Event Venue is open and taking holiday reservations for your parties and family gatherings. Bethel Hills Event Venue sits on 123 acres and has a spectacular view of the property. The Venue has two banquet rooms. The large or upper room accommodates up to 80, and the smaller lower room accommodates up to 40 people. There is also a full commercial kitchen available for rent with the banquet rooms, or just the kitchen can be rented.
DUTZOW, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant

The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Boone Country Connection

Augusta Museum Receives New Shutters

The Augusta Museum received a generous gift, new handmade shutters thanks to Joe and Lynn Buchheit. They look great! Watch for more and exciting things to come this spring. For more information about the Augusta Museum, visit www.augustamomuseum.com.
AUGUSTA, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar coming to Glen Carbon at Meridian Plaza

Contractor-turned-franchisee Hunter Yung is partnering with his wife Shannon Yung in becoming the owners of the soon-arriving Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at Meridian Plaza, as part of the 44-acre development at the southeast corner of Illinois 157 and Meridian Road. It will be the first location in the St. Louis region for the popular dining franchise brand.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Boone Country Connection

“Best of Augusta” Kids’ Photo Contest Winners

Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.
AUGUSTA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO
feastmagazine.com

Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past

In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boone Country Connection

Phyllis & Kenneth Zerr

Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2Now

Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy