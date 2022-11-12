Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boone Country Connection
Ribbon Cutting at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle
On Thursday, October 20, Aisling Med Spa held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at their new location, 30 W Hwy D, Suite 201, in the New Melle Town Square. The New Melle Chamber of Commerce joined Lauren Tripp, MSN, FNP-C, owner of Aisling Med Spa, for a ribbon cutting to celebrate her Grand Opening, along with her family, friends and clients.
Boone Country Connection
Bethel Hills Event Venue Taking Reservations
The Bethel Hills Event Venue is open and taking holiday reservations for your parties and family gatherings. Bethel Hills Event Venue sits on 123 acres and has a spectacular view of the property. The Venue has two banquet rooms. The large or upper room accommodates up to 80, and the smaller lower room accommodates up to 40 people. There is also a full commercial kitchen available for rent with the banquet rooms, or just the kitchen can be rented.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant
The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
mymoinfo.com
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
Domino’s pizzas are 50% off until November 20
"November is U.S. National Gratitude Month and Domino's wants to say thank you to its customers by giving them a great deal on the pizza they love."
Boone Country Connection
Augusta Museum Receives New Shutters
The Augusta Museum received a generous gift, new handmade shutters thanks to Joe and Lynn Buchheit. They look great! Watch for more and exciting things to come this spring. For more information about the Augusta Museum, visit www.augustamomuseum.com.
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
How two developers are bringing urban to one of St. Louis' biggest suburbs
ST. LOUIS — Developers are working with the city of Chesterfield on what they see as an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild part of the city into a dense, mixed-use downtown unlike anything else in the St. Louis suburbs. Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
Illinois Business Journal
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar coming to Glen Carbon at Meridian Plaza
Contractor-turned-franchisee Hunter Yung is partnering with his wife Shannon Yung in becoming the owners of the soon-arriving Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar at Meridian Plaza, as part of the 44-acre development at the southeast corner of Illinois 157 and Meridian Road. It will be the first location in the St. Louis region for the popular dining franchise brand.
Thanksgiving supplies delivered to families in need today
Families in need are able to get Thanksgiving supplies today. This is thanks to Schnucks and Operation Food Search.
Boone Country Connection
“Best of Augusta” Kids’ Photo Contest Winners
Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Operation Food Search giving away 1,000 free turkeys Friday in Overland
Operation Food Search, a St. Louis hunger relief program, will give away 1,000 free turkeys Friday in Overland for families in need.
feastmagazine.com
Feeling nostalgic? These snacks and drinks from are a blast from the past
In a town built on beer, 4 Hands’ City Wide American pale ale has become a classic. But with an expansive collection of seasonal beers, hard seltzers and non-alcoholic options, the brewery proves it’s possible to be both timeless and experimental. This year, 4 Hands’ beloved Chocolate Milk Stout gets an old-school twist – you can buy a new variety pack with cinnamon sugar, fruity flakes and cocoa stouts.
Boone Country Connection
Phyllis & Kenneth Zerr
Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.
Must-see holiday light displays in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is officially here, and over the next two months, there will be several chances to view seasonal sights. Here’s a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. Brewery Lights At Anheuser-Busch. 37th annual event hosts 10-minute dazzling light shows...
Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics
Scammers will often use spoofed telephone numbers. It looks like Ameren on your caller ID, but it is not.
Local streetlight illuminates low-flying 'curved' craft
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Missouri witness at Wentzville reported watching a curved-shaped object about 250 feet off the ground at about 3 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0