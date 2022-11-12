Kids, kids, and more aspiring kid photographers! Fascinating photos, all from the kids’ point of view! There were over 30 entries this year, and the competition was fierce. The judges had to make some tough choices. Thank you to all who submitted photos for the contest. The winners of the 2022 Kids’ “Best of Augusta” Photo Contest are First place: “Sunset in the Bottoms” by Nick B. of Augusta, MO, Second place: “Sad Little Window” by Kyra F. of Augusta, MO and Third place: “Waterfall” by Cienna D. of Augusta, MO.

AUGUSTA, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO