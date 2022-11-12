ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, MO

Boone Country Connection

Ribbon Cutting at Aisling Med Spa in New Melle

On Thursday, October 20, Aisling Med Spa held a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting at their new location, 30 W Hwy D, Suite 201, in the New Melle Town Square. The New Melle Chamber of Commerce joined Lauren Tripp, MSN, FNP-C, owner of Aisling Med Spa, for a ribbon cutting to celebrate her Grand Opening, along with her family, friends and clients.
NEW MELLE, MO
Boone Country Connection

Phyllis & Kenneth Zerr

Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.
WENTZVILLE, MO

