Phyllis J. and Kenneth A. Zerr, of Wentzville, MO, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, both the age of 84. Loving parents of Brenda (Karl) Hillmann, Andrew (Carla) Zerr and Loretta (Alvin Nelson) Ament; cherished grandparents of Matthew (Samantha Shelton) Hillmann, Holly (Andrew) Dwyer, Valerie (Nathaniel "Bo") Hawkins, Fallon (John) Savage, Ashley (Brian) Kozlowski and Brandon (Valerie) Ament; and precious great-grandparents of Hunter Hillmann, Hayden Hillmann, Timothy Dwyer, Alexander Dwyer, Karmen Hawkins, Elyssa Hawkins, Kirsten Hawkins, Johnny Savage, Lexi Savage, Ally Savage, Wyatt Kozlowski, and Adalynne Kozlowski. The couple is also survived by Ken’s sisters, Ruth Ann (Ken) Humphrey, Elaine Richardson and Marie Zerr; Phyllis’ sister, Linda (Norman) Thomas, and sister-in-law, Judy Podhorn. They were preceded in death by Ken’s parents, Albert and Betty Zerr, Phyllis’ parents, John and Farol Podhorn, and Phyllis’ brothers, John (Kathy) Podhorn Jr. and Richard (Patricia) Podhorn.

WENTZVILLE, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO