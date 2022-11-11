Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
North Carolina man charged with raping, kidnapping 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
5 hurt after crash closes part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized Saturday after a two-vehicle crash that led to an hours-long road closure in Myrtle Beach, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The road […]
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
wpde.com
2 charged after illegal drugs found at Florence County home
Travis Sentell McCrea, 41, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Heather Antonionette Echols, 36, is charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine, possession...
abcnews4.com
Man in custody after deputies, U.S. Marshals surround Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was taken into custody after more than a dozen officers surrounded an apartment complex in Florence Thursday afternoon. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said they're were assisting U.S. Marshals in a warrant service at an apartment complex near the intersection of Lawton Drive and Cherokee Road.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
wbtw.com
Some isolated frost possible tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
Comments / 0