Top-seeded Belle Vernon Area scored eight unanswered touchdowns en route to a 55-7 victory at home against No. 9 East Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals last Friday. Quinton Martin led the way, amassing 18 carries for 204 yards and four scores, all in the first half. Jake Gedekoh added 55 yards on eight attempts, including a touchdown run, while Steve Macheska, Tanner Steeber, and Cole Doppleheuer also scored for BVA. In addition to his TD on a recovery after a blocked punt, Macheska led the defensive charge for the Leopards, with a sack and a fumble recovery. The Wildcats opened the scoring on a 5-yard run from QB Michael Cahill in the first quarter, but were held off the scoreboard the rest of the contest. Belle Vernon Area, which improved to 8-2, moves on to the Class 3A semifinals to battle fourth-seeded Freeport Area on Friday at Gateway High School. The Leopards were the only Westmoreland County team to move on, as Greater Latrobe fell to Thomas Jefferson 21-6 in the 4A bracket, while Ligonier Valley was overwhelmed 52-0 by Beaver Falls in 2A.
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
Greensburg Salem’s third-period rally came up short, as the Golden Lions fell to host Fox Chapel Area 3-2 in a first-place battle at the Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville. As a result, the Foxes improved to 7-1-0, and with 14 points, moved into sole possession of first place in the Class A Blue Division. Conversely, the Golden Lions suffered their first defeat of the season, and at 6-1-0, with 12 points, dropped to second place in the division.
High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
Pitt Panthers seniors are waiting until after the final game to make important decisions.
The Pitt Panthers lost their top-rated commit in the 2023 class.
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH — Snow and rain will ramp up during the afternoon hours. A coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces, cars, and trees. Snow should stick in the mountains and along/north of the Route 422 corridor this afternoon. Slippery spots are possible in some areas through Bulter, central and northern Armstrong and Indiana counties and eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties tonight where road temperatures may fall near freezing.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Governor-elect Josh Shapiro says the Pittsburgh region was an important part of his victory last Tuesday.In his landslide win for governor, Shapiro carried Allegheny County by 40 points, double what President Biden did two years ago. He also carried Beaver County and nearly won Washington and Westmoreland counties. "I've been in western Pennsylvania multiple times every week," Shapiro said in an exclusive interview with KDKA-TV. "I'm a proud Pitt dad so I get out there to see my kid a lot. And it's just a place that has adopted me and supported me, and a place I have...
PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.
Four residents from Western Pennsylvania and another from the eastern end of the state have joined the Westmoreland Conservation District staff. Brandon Basinger of West Newton, Allie Shreffler of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly Linsenbigler of Apollo, Kylie Schultz of Pittsburgh and Ryan Peckheiser of Pottstown are the most recent additions to the technical staff of the Hempfield-based organization, according to Greg Phillips, district manager and CEO.
UPDATE: The overturned tractor-trailer causing delays on the Parkway North has been cleared. All lanes are now open. There are intermittent closures on the Parkway North and Mt. Nebo road as crews work to clear the scene. Expect heavy delays. ______________. ORIGINAL STORY. One lane of Interstate 279 is blocked...
Portions of Route 356 reopened to motorists Tuesday evening in Allegheny Township. Allegheny Township Supervisor Jamie Morabito confirmed the reopening around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and said the road will remain open until PennDOT resumes construction and closes the road on April 3 . The road is open in both directions.
Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
A well-known restaurant in Leechburg is under new ownership and has a new name. Twisted Thistle was sold this month by Linda Alworth of Gilpin to three new owners: friends Bobby Elliott, Sean Watson and Corey Pistininzi. They’ve renamed it National Public House. Alworth, 68, recently sold Lingrow Farm,...
The Carlyle is among the most beautifully renovated condos in the city of Pittsburgh. With its curved edge corner at the intersection of Fourth and Wood streets, Downtown, the neoclassical, gray granite building still cuts a striking figure more than 100 years after it was built in 1906. Designed by noted architect Benno Janssen of MacClure & Spahr for Union National Bank, the building originally was one of the anchor institutions of what was then Pittsburgh’s Financial District.
