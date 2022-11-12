Top-seeded Belle Vernon Area scored eight unanswered touchdowns en route to a 55-7 victory at home against No. 9 East Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals last Friday. Quinton Martin led the way, amassing 18 carries for 204 yards and four scores, all in the first half. Jake Gedekoh added 55 yards on eight attempts, including a touchdown run, while Steve Macheska, Tanner Steeber, and Cole Doppleheuer also scored for BVA. In addition to his TD on a recovery after a blocked punt, Macheska led the defensive charge for the Leopards, with a sack and a fumble recovery. The Wildcats opened the scoring on a 5-yard run from QB Michael Cahill in the first quarter, but were held off the scoreboard the rest of the contest. Belle Vernon Area, which improved to 8-2, moves on to the Class 3A semifinals to battle fourth-seeded Freeport Area on Friday at Gateway High School. The Leopards were the only Westmoreland County team to move on, as Greater Latrobe fell to Thomas Jefferson 21-6 in the 4A bracket, while Ligonier Valley was overwhelmed 52-0 by Beaver Falls in 2A.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO