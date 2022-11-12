HAMDEN, Conn. – — Nayeli Dowding tallied a career-high 11 points as the Hawks fell to Quinnipiac, 85-30 on Monday night. Hartford fell to 0-2 on the young season, while the Bobcats improved to 2-1. QUINNIPIAC 85, HARTFORD 30. Quinnipiac opened the game on a 7-2 run to...

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO