Read full article on original website
Related
When Paul McCartney Discovered Lennon-McCartney ‘Scam’
Paul McCartney recalls the time he discovered a reggae song credited to "Lennon-McCartney" despite having no connection to the work in his new box set, The 7" Singles Box. In the foreword to the liner notes of the set — which contains 80 singles from across McCartney's solo career — the former Beatle discusses his passion for visiting record stores. "I've always found there's something exciting about flicking through the crates in a record shop, looking for that next discovery," he writes (via Rolling Stone). "I still love it and there are some cool independent record shops near my office in London."
20 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Take Homer Simpson to Rock Camp
Springfield got an injection of rock stardom on Nov. 10, 2002, when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards led an all-star cast on The Simpsons. Dubbed “How I Spent My Strummer Vacation,” the episode saw Homer Simpson enrolled at a rock 'n' roll fantasy camp, run by the Rolling Stones.
Neil Young ‘Harvest’ Documentary Coming in December
A 1971 documentary called Harvest Time, marking the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest, will premiere in theaters worldwide on Dec. 1. More showings in select locations will follow on Dec. 4, with, presumably, a home-video release at a later date. “The feature is a never-been-seen-before fan piece...
40 Years Ago: George Clinton Reboots P-Funk With ‘Computer Games’
With his debut "solo" album Computer Games, released on Nov. 5, 1982, George Clinton rebooted his career. The man known as Dr. Funkenstein had already been through a few creative permutations: the doo-wop Parliaments out of New Jersey, staff writer for Motown, leader of the groundbreaking bands Parliament and Funkadelic, and mastermind of a funk empire that included spin-offs such as Bootsy's Rubber Band, the Brides of Funkenstein, Parlet, the Horny Horns, Quazar, Mutiny and the Sweat Band. By his own estimation, Clinton-related acts released nearly 40 albums during the '70s.
The Day Bon Jovi, Bob Dylan and RATM All Released Albums
The rock world was undergoing a seismic shift at the dawn of the '90s. The spandex-clad, sex-obsessed party-rockers who dominated the '80s were forced to adapt or die as a new breed of dour, more socially conscious rock and metal bands rose to power. At the same time, certain rock legends of yesteryear enjoyed career resurgences, fueled by renewed interest from younger generations and savvy artistic decisions that realigned them with their values.
When Robert Plant Recruited New and Old Friends for ‘Pledge Pin’
Robert Plant was busy plugging away at a Welsh studio in the early '80s, while the rest of the world all but considered his career over. Pessimism pushed him on, even while creating what would become his debut solo album, Pictures at Eleven. "I could tell people were saying behind...
Joe Biden Vows to Take on Concert Ticket ‘Junk Fees’
Music fans frustrated over concert ticket hidden fees have gotten a powerful ally. President Joe Biden recently announced he would be coming after the such “surprise charges” as part of a sweeping new initiative. In a speech on Oct. 26, Biden announced he’d asked his Competition Council to...
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
When Metallica Found an Unlikely Partner for ‘The Memory Remains’
When Metallica met Marianne: It has a ring to it. But it was still a case of strange bedfellows when the thrash kings combined with British chanteuse Marianne Faithfull for "The Memory Remains," the lead single off Metallica's 1997 album Reload. They were worlds apart, literally, and the quartet had...
Bruce Springsteen Put Engineer Jimmy Iovine to Sleep … Twice
Jimmy Iovine, who was the engineer on Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Born to Run, recalled how the Boss sent him to sleep twice during recording sessions. In a new interview with Variety, Iovine said he learned valuable lessons while working on the 1975 LP, which helped him develop his successful career as a label boss and entrepreneur.
Former Hawkwind Multi-Instrumentalist Nik Turner Dead at 82
Nik Turner, co-founding saxophonist, flutist and vocalist of the pioneering English space-rock band Hawkwind, has died at the age of 82. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner — The [Mighty] Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening," Turner's family wrote on his personal Facebook profile. "He has moved onto the next phase of his Cosmic Journey, guided by the love of his family, friends and fans. Watch this space for his arrangements."
John Lennon’s Advice for Jimmy Iovine Before Elton John Session
Jimmy Iovine recalled the advice John Lennon gave him before a recording session with Elton John after the teenage fledgling producer admitted he was terrified of the work ahead. In a new interview with Variety, label boss and entrepreneur Iovine described Lennon as a generous person who took him under...
Metallica Celebrates Megaforce Years With 1984-Themed Set
Metallica performed songs from their first two albums on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. The performance was dedicated to Jonny and Marsha Zazula, two central figures of the metal scene who were among the first to hear Metallica's demo tape, No Life 'Til Leather, and who played a significant role in helping to get 1983's Kill 'Em All and 1984's Ride the Lightning released.
When Peter Frampton Stopped Washing to Escape ‘Cute Problem’
Peter Frampton recalled the period when he stopped washing in a bid to escape his classification as a “cute” pop star. He became known as “The Face” while fronting the Herd in the mid-’60s, but in a new interview with Classic Rock, he said he hated the designation from the outset.
Sammy Hagar Says Wolfgang ‘Is Van Halen’ Now
Sammy Hagar said Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang effectively held the band’s legacy on his own, and accepted that “dysfunction” meant a previously-discussed tribute event for the late guitarist might never happen. Reports circulated after former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted said he’d been asked to take...
Dave Grohl Joins the Breeders at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl joined the Breeders on stage at Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2022 for a performance of Pixies' "Gigantic." The song was co-written by Pixies bassist Kim Deal and lead vocalist Black Francis, and appeared on the band's 1988 debut album, Surfa Rosa. This year's VetsAid featured an all-Ohio bill, with...
How Aerosmith Re-entered Orbit on ‘Music From Another Dimension!’
The title of Aerosmith's 2012 album, Music From Another Dimension!, was no misnomer. The Bad Boys From Boston spent the decade leading up to their 15th studio effort clanging around the "way-out-osphere," as frontman Steven Tyler liked to call it, nearly collapsing under the strain of drug relapses, behind-the-back scheming, a reality television stint and the ongoing cold war between Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry.
Zakk Wylde Learned Dimebag’s Guitar Parts from YouTube
Zakk Wylde resorted to YouTube when any of Dimebag Darrell Abbott’s guitar parts confused him while preparing for the upcoming Pantera tribute shows. He’ll take over while Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante does the same for the late Vinnie Paul. Legacy members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown complete the quartet who’ll be on tour in the coming months.
Bob Dylan’s Teenage Love Letters Go to Auction
A collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan in his teenage years has gone up for auction, with bidding starting at a cool $250,000. The 42 handwritten notes, totaling 150 pages and including a valentine, were sent to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1958 and 1959, when Dylan was roughly 17-18 years old and living in Hibbing, Minn. RR Auctions, the sale conductor, did not reveal the precise contents but offered a hint at what the letters contain.
35 Years Ago: Why Kiss’ Emotional Ballad ‘Reason to Live’ Flopped
Kiss predicted big things from "Reason to Live," the second single from their 1987 album Crazy Nights. On one side of the pond, those expectations were met. The power ballad, co-written by the group's Paul Stanley with hitmaker Desmond Child, became its most successful single ever in the U.K., soaring to No. 4.
Ultimate Classic Rock
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0