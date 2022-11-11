Read full article on original website
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Our Expert World Cup Predictions and Knockout Brackets
There’s no consensus champion, but there’s an agreement about one thing: Europe’s reign over the World Cup will end in Qatar.
Viewer’s guide for the World Cup in Qatar
A last chance for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kylian Mbappé back on the biggest stage of all. Brazil bidding for a record-extending sixth title. One of the most eagerly anticipated World Cups in memory — as much for off-the-field reasons as those on it — begins Sunday in Qatar.
Williams brothers in World Cup with different teams
Brothers, teammates and, now, World Cup rivals. Athletic Bilbao forwards Iñaki and Nico Williams are set to become the latest brothers to play for different countries in a World Cup. Iñaki Williams was selected by Ghana on Monday, and his younger brother Nico Williams had been picked by Spain...
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
PSG star withdraws from France World Cup squad through injury
France will be without a PSG defender at the World Cup after they withdrew from the squad through injury.
Arab fans' World Cup fever cooled by Qatar costs
Qatar's World Cup will be the first on Arab soil but despite excitement in the Middle East, the fervour is not universal in a region usually united by its passion for football. World Cups have traditionally attracted more affluent supporters than weekly club football, whose fanbase is often working-class, football historian Paul Dietschy told AFP. The World Cup in Qatar "reinforces" the universal trend of a growing gap between the rich and the poor, Dietschy said.
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
Fans across German stadiums call for Qatar World Cup boycott
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s professional soccer leagues have been marked by widespread protests against the World Cup in Qatar, with rival fans joining forces to condemn FIFA corruption and human rights abuses in the Gulf Arab country. On Sunday, before the last Bundesliga game ahead of the league’s...
Sporting News
World Cup predictions 2022: Winners, underdogs, top goal scorers, and Golden Ball contenders
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup upon us, plenty of people are wondering what will go down in Qatar over the next month. The Sporting News has attempted to answer some of the most pressing questions, with our football experts giving their predictions for the latest FIFA tournament. Our truly...
It’s the End of the World Cup As We Know It
With the next men’s World Cup set to expand to 48 teams, enjoy this one last tournament of structural perfection.
