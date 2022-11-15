2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from upstate New York
The holiday season is upon us, and one sure sign of that is the arrival in New York City of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.Video showed the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce arriving in Midtown Manhattan early Saturday morning. It was set to be lifted into place by a crane later in the day, after a spike is driven into the trunk of the tree with a sledgehammer. This year's tree is from the town of Queensbury in upstate New York . It was cut down on Thursday, then loaded a 115-foot trailer and transported to Manhattan. The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star ahead of a ceremonial lighting on Wednesday, November 30. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display to the public through mid-January. ALSO READ | History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.
