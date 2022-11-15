ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from upstate New York

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

The holiday season is upon us, and one sure sign of that is the arrival in New York City of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Video showed the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce arriving in Midtown Manhattan early Saturday morning.

It was set to be lifted into place by a crane later in the day, after a spike is driven into the trunk of the tree with a sledgehammer.

This year's tree is from the town of Queensbury in upstate New York .

It was cut down on Thursday, then loaded a 115-foot trailer and transported to Manhattan.

The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star ahead of a ceremonial lighting on Wednesday, November 30.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display to the public through mid-January.

ALSO READ | History of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

The New York City holiday season event guide

(PIX11) — The holiday season is here in New York City, and with over 6 million people estimated to visit, according to NYC & Company, there will be plenty for everyone to do in the Big Apple. Amaze Light Festival A vibrant holiday market and light festival right in the middle of Citi Field. Enjoy […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC stores & restaurants going viral

A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

The Best Brooklyn Bakeries to Order Thanksgiving Pies From

This Thanksgiving, relieve yourself (and your oven) from the tedious burden of baking a holiday pie. This is New York City after all, where kitchen space is limited and dishwashers are few and far between. What the city is replete with, luckily, is independently owned bakeries, each specializing in making gorgeous goodies that are sure to impress.
BROOKLYN, NY
nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
retailleader.com

Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations

Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: Car explodes in New York City: Report

A car parked on the street went up in flames, reportedly after a loud booming sound, in the Hudson Yards area of New York City on Thursday. Twitter user JarekFA posted a photo of the blaze at 10:51 a.m., noting that the car was parked on West 33rd Street. Two minutes later, the user posted an animated GIF of the car consumed in flames with the caption, “Flaming up good.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
129K+
Followers
15K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy