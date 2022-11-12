Read full article on original website
Shares sobered by Fed warning, China acts on property
SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Share markets continued last week's rally in more modest fashion on Monday after a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on aid for the country's property sector. A modest miss on U.S. inflation was enough...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
S&P 500 falls as investors gauge Fed's policy path
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell on Monday, with declines in real estate and financial shares, as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about plans for interest rate hikes and looked for next catalysts after last week's big stock market rally. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard signaled that...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation...
Gold hits 3-month high as Fed remarks weigh on dollar
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled a three-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar pulled back after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled a slower pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,773.06 per ounce by 1026 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 15 earlier. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,777.10.
Banking giants and New York Fed start 12-week digital dollar pilot
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global banking giants are starting a 12-week digital dollar pilot with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the participants announced on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Mastercard Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are among the financial companies participating in the experiment alongside the New York Fed's innovation center, they said in a statement. The project, which is called the regulated liability network, will be conducted in a test environment and use simulated data, the New York Fed said.
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
Corporate America cuts thousands of jobs as recession looms
(Reuters) -Corporate America is making deep cuts to its employee base as part of its restructuring efforts to navigate a potential downturn in the economy from the U.S. Federal Reserve's war on inflation. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021,...
Life360 (ASX:360) share price drops despite 92% rise in revenue
Life360 delivered a 92% rise in consolidated revenue during the third quarter of FY22. The EBITDA loss increased during the quarter to AU$9.4 million from AU$3.7 million over a year. For calendar year 2022, the company expects to report adjusted EBITDA loss of AU$37–41 million. San Francisco-based software and...
5 US dividend stocks to explore after the latest CPI data
Energy Transfer raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance during its Q3 FY22 earnings release. Altria Group narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands Inc. noted a YoY decline in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The stubbornly high inflation has been one of the major concerns of Wall...
Kalkine: Why are ASX-listed Nearmap, Elders and Flight Centre shares crashing today?
The S&P/ASX200 was gaining 21.20 points or 0.30% to 7,179.20 as of 14 Nov, 10:26 am AEDT. The top performing stocks: Fortescue Metals up 7.55% and Champion Iron up 7.12%. Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Flight Centre has started the new fiscal year with solid momentum, following the positive finish to FY22. Elders plans for 100% renewable electricity in all Australian sites by 2025. On 4 May 2021 EagleView filed a complaint against a U.S. subsidiary of Nearmap, Nearmap US. Nearmap will file its opposition to the EagleView Motion on or before 23 November 2022. Nearmap expects to add net incremental ACV of between $12.8m and $17.4m during 1H FY23.
Kalkine: Which crypto firms could face fallout due to the FTX exchange crash?
Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top regulatory official, signaled on Monday that stiffer oversight of cryptocurrency is in the offing, after the collapse last week of crypto exchange FTX that sent shock waves through the industry. After major crypto exchange FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection on Friday, the crypto industry is bracing for further fallout. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.
mCloud Technologies Corp <MCLD.V>: Losses of 54 cents announced for third quarter
15 November 2022 05:11 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. The loss announced by mCloud Technologies Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -54 cents per share, one cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -55 cents. Losses of -75 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -77 cents to -74 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -75 cents per share. The company reported revenue of C$2.91 million, which is lower than the estimated C$9.51 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the it services & consulting peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to C$2.91 million from C$7.34 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.79 -0.65 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -1.00 -0.76 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.72 -1.20 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.69 -0.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 05:11 p.m.
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
Four Aussie stocks to look at in the next decade
Generally, investors put their money in stocks with the objective of securing financial future as they think stocks offer a way to earn returns on investment. But not all stocks guarantee that you will improve your situation. Therefore, a lot of time and research is required to determine where you can put your money.
Biden and Xi meet face-to-face as superpower relations mired in tensions
(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in person on Monday for the first time since taking office, with U.S. concerns over Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear ambitions on top of his agenda. The long-awaited in-person meeting comes as relations between the...
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
