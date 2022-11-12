Read full article on original website
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of American eXcellence Wrestling
WWE and ROH alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced his involvement with a new wrestling company. Earlier today, the current New Japan Pro Wrestling color commentator posted on Twitter, where he commented on the launch of American eXcellence Wrestling:
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for the ROH Pure Championship, Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale, LMK vs. Athena and Brando Lee and Lucas Chase vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson).
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will address the AEW fans. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode has sold 2,960 tickets...
WWE Announces Stipulation Match For Next Week's Edition Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program, it was announced that The Miz will be going one-on-one against Dexter Lumis. The stipulation for the 11/22 bout on Raw calls...
Huge Title Match Made Official For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will put her title on the line against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing Match at the company's upcoming Over Drive Event. This comes after Grace successfully defended her title against Gisele Shaw on this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling and was brutally attacked by Slamovich with a steel chair.
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
Impact Wrestling Returning To Canada Soon
According to a recent press release, Impact Wrestling will return to the nation on March 24th and 25th of 2023:. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.264 million viewers, with a rating of 0.58 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.24% from last week’s final viewership of 2.131 million viewers for the taped Crown Jewel go-home episode.
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
Early Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. AEW's Full Gear PPV will...
AEW Hypes Saturday's Full Gear Event In New Jersey
Ahead of All Elite Wrestling Full Gear at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW issued the following press release:. AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World...
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
AEW News: Brock Anderson Comments On ROH Pure Title Shot, Full Gear Zero Hour Note
-- The AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show is scheduled for Saturday, November 19th at 7:00 pm ET. AEW Full Gear goes down live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Brock Anderson will battle Daniel Garcia on Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark, and the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line:
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indie scene for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 11/17/2022 Episode): Louisville, KY.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 11/17/2022 TAPING) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 11/8, click here.
AEW Rampage Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Lowest Key Demo Viewership Since July 29
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 456,000 viewers, with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This total is up 0.22% from last week’s 455,000 viewers. This past Friday's 0.11 rating is down 21.42%...
WWE Reportedly Extended Offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
-- Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to wrestling earlier this year, competing in what was essentially a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. His performance and the reaction was an overwhelming success and Austin himself was completely satisfied with the experience and left the door open for similar interactions in the future.
