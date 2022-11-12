Top WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he will go back to NJPW on his time to defend his NEVER Openweight Title and how NJPW usually strips a champion who can’t make a show, but they are showing leniency because a match was announced when there wasn't really any agreement on what they are going to do.

1 DAY AGO