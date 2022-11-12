Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Nick Aldis Says Billy Corgan Has Been Giving Fans Opposite Of What They Want Out Of Spite
Nick Aldis recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former NWA World's Heavyweight Champion spoke about how he feels Billy Corgan is disregarding what the fans of NWA want out of spite. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Jay Lethal Reveals He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or They Fire Him
Top AEW Star Jay Lethal appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he would still be a part of IMPACT Wrestling if he didn't get fired and he would still be working for Ring Of Honor if the company didn't close down as he believes in loyalty and a person's word more than working for the highest bidder and the amount of money he is making.
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Says Logan Paul Blew Away All Expectations With His Performance At WWE Crown Jewel
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a number of topics such as how he realizes a lot of people are not big fans of celebrities being involved in pro wrestling and having main event spots, but WWE capitalized in Logan Paul's huge social media following and Logan proved himself by blowing away all expectations with his performance at WWE's Crown Jewel.
rajah.com
Karl Anderson Says He Will Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On His Time
Top WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he will go back to NJPW on his time to defend his NEVER Openweight Title and how NJPW usually strips a champion who can’t make a show, but they are showing leniency because a match was announced when there wasn't really any agreement on what they are going to do.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WWE Survivor Series WarGames Dream Team Will Be
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as who her WWE Survivor Series WarGames dream team will be. “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock On If He Would Be Interested To Return To The WWE
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as if he thinks he could return to the WWE in an in-ring capacity. Ken Shamrock said:. “I think at...
rajah.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale, Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) vs. The Butcher and The Blade and Leon Ruffin vs. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.
rajah.com
Backstage Details on New WWE Trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE recently filed a new trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, the trademark will involve NXT rather than either of the two main brands, Raw or Smackdown. -- According to the report, the Iron Survivor Challenge will be a new match type earmarked for...
rajah.com
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"
During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
rajah.com
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
rajah.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Appearance, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Monday Night Superstar and current WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will be at The Palladium Times Square this Friday, where he will be involved with The Michael Kaye Show anniversary event. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Rob Schamberger’s latest...
rajah.com
WWE Announces Stipulation Match For Next Week's Edition Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program, it was announced that The Miz will be going one-on-one against Dexter Lumis. The stipulation for the 11/22 bout on Raw calls...
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
rajah.com
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar Twice
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar twice following their showdown on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and how it was a blessing in disguise that a second match didn't happen because he never had a good feeling with their pairing.
rajah.com
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Dealing With Lower Body Injury; Replaced in Smackdown World Cup
-- Rey Mysterio is dealing with a minor injury, however, it is significant enough that it has caused WWE to remove him from the ongoing Smackdown World Cup tournament. According to f4wonline.com, Mysterio is suffering an unspecified injury to his lower body, either his foot or ankle, and that he was spotted in a walking boot at last Friday's Smackdown show.
rajah.com
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
Comments / 0