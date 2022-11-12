Read full article on original website
NJPW STRONG: New Japan Showdown Night 2 Results (11/12): Los Angeles, California
NJPW recently had the second day of their STRONG: New Japan Showdown Event, which emanated inside the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The show saw Minoru Suzuki take on Fred Yehi in Singles action in the main event. NJPW's STRONG takes place every Saturday on NJPW World and FITE TV.
NJPW Anjo City 70th Anniversary x NJPW 50th Anniversary x Kazuchika Okada's Anjo Homecoming Results (11/12): Aichi, Japan
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently had the company's Anjo City 70th Anniversary x NJPW 50th Anniversary x Kazuchika Okada's Anjo Homecoming PPV Event, which took place inside the Tosho Arena Anjo in Aichi, Japan. The show saw Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada face Tomoaki Honma, Togi Makabe and Hiroshi Tanahashi in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (11/14): Boston, Massachusetts
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, saw Riho and Willow Nightingale take on Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for the ROH Pure Championship, Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale, LMK vs. Athena and Brando Lee and Lucas Chase vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson).
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"
During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
AEW Countdown to Full Gear Will Air After Friday's Rampage
Ahead of Satturday's All Elite Wrestling Full Gear 2022 Pay-Per-View at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW Countdown to Full Gear will air on TNT this Friday. The show will air at 11 ET, following AEW Rampage. AEW Full Gear 2022 (11/19) * AEW World Championship Match: Jon...
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)
-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
AEW News: Brock Anderson Comments On ROH Pure Title Shot, Full Gear Zero Hour Note
-- The AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show is scheduled for Saturday, November 19th at 7:00 pm ET. AEW Full Gear goes down live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Brock Anderson will battle Daniel Garcia on Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark, and the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line:
WWE Explains Rules For Upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Matches
-- WWE is bringing back the WarGames theme for this year's Survivor Series in less than two weeks and yesterday they explained the rules for the matches:. 1. Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match. 2. After five minutes, a...
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
Backstage Details on New WWE Trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE recently filed a new trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, the trademark will involve NXT rather than either of the two main brands, Raw or Smackdown. -- According to the report, the Iron Survivor Challenge will be a new match type earmarked for...
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of American eXcellence Wrestling
WWE and ROH alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced his involvement with a new wrestling company. Earlier today, the current New Japan Pro Wrestling color commentator posted on Twitter, where he commented on the launch of American eXcellence Wrestling:
Impact Wrestling Returning To Canada Soon
According to a recent press release, Impact Wrestling will return to the nation on March 24th and 25th of 2023:. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.
WWE's Scarlett Involved in Incident With Fan at WWE House Show Last Night
-- WWE star Scarlett was involved in a minor incident with a fan at last night's house show in Peoria, IL. During a match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre, there was a planned sequence where Scarlett slapped McIntyre behind the referee's back in order to generate some heat. After delivering the slap, Scarlett then played up her antics to the audience which prompted a woman seated in one of the front few rows to throw an alcoholic drink at Scarlett.
WWE Announces Stipulation Match For Next Week's Edition Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program, it was announced that The Miz will be going one-on-one against Dexter Lumis. The stipulation for the 11/22 bout on Raw calls...
Jay Lethal Reveals He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or They Fire Him
Top AEW Star Jay Lethal appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he would still be a part of IMPACT Wrestling if he didn't get fired and he would still be working for Ring Of Honor if the company didn't close down as he believes in loyalty and a person's word more than working for the highest bidder and the amount of money he is making.
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
