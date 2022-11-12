All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, saw Riho and Willow Nightingale take on Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga in a Tag Team Match in the main event.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO