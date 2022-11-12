ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Impact Wrestling Returning To Canada Soon

According to a recent press release, Impact Wrestling will return to the nation on March 24th and 25th of 2023:. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.
Bianca Belair Wants To Explore Opportunities Outside Of WWE, Thoughts On Possibly Being In Movie With Rock Or Cena

Bianca Belair recently spoke with the folks from Metro U.K. to promote the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view later this month. During the discussion, the Raw Women's Champion spoke about wanting to explore opportunities outside of wrestling, on potentially working alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or John Cena in a movie and how she wants to attract more attention on WWE and the wrestling business.
Sasha Banks Added To Comic Con Revolution 2023 Lineup

WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion Sasha Banks will be a guest at Comic-Con Revolution 2023. On Tuesday, event officials announced that Banks will appear under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California:. COMIC CON REVOLUTION BRINGS HUGE STARS TO THE INLAND EMPIRE THIS MAY.
Blue Meanie Shares His Thoughts On "Wrestling Tribalism"

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Blue Meanie shared his thoughts on "wrestling tribalism." Check out the comments from the Blue World Order member below. “I watched everything [when I was growing up]. … That’s why I don’t get wrestling tribalism today. Pro wrestling is pro wrestling. Like it all because either way, people who don’t like pro wrestling are making fun of the people who do no matter what they like, so we should just all band together and like all pro wrestling.”
Jim Cornette Talks Logan Paul Being A Star WWE Didn't Even Know About Two Years Ago

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how Logan Paul's third match in the WWE was already for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at a stadium show and how the matchup should have been kept short, but Logan Paul is a star WWE found and they didn’t even know about it two years ago despite it being pitched by Paul Heyman to Vince McMahon.
Will Ospreay Says HOOK Would Make For A Good Fit In The United Empire

Will Ospreay recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestle Inn on A Drink At The Inn podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international wrestling star spoke about how he feels FTW Champion and AEW star HOOK would make for a good fit to The United Empire faction.
Backstage Details on New WWE Trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" (Possible Spoiler)

-- WWE recently filed a new trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, the trademark will involve NXT rather than either of the two main brands, Raw or Smackdown. -- According to the report, the Iron Survivor Challenge will be a new match type earmarked for...
CJ Perry Says Miro Has Helped Her With In-Ring Psychology And Storytelling

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry(Lana) recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and explained how All Elite Wrestling star Miro has helped her with in-ring psychology and storytelling. Check out the comments from Perry below. On ways her husband, Miro, has helped her with psychology and storytelling:. “I learned...
Karl Anderson Says He Will Defend The NEVER Openweight Title On His Time

Top WWE Star Karl Anderson of The O.C. recently appeared on WWE's After The Bell podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he will go back to NJPW on his time to defend his NEVER Openweight Title and how NJPW usually strips a champion who can’t make a show, but they are showing leniency because a match was announced when there wasn't really any agreement on what they are going to do.
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event

Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Souring on Gunther; Triple H Has Bigger Plans For Him

-- Some interesting details have emerged on the recent past and future for WWE superstar Gunther, with the change in leadership from Vince McMahon to Triple H playing a pivotal role in what we may see out of him over the coming years. Speaking to GiveMeSports.com, WrestleVotes noted that under Vince, Gunther had not only hit a roadblock, but that Vince had soured on him and was ready to go so far as to bury him and send him back to NXT. It appears the turning point for McMahon came at the July 4 Raw following a segment and match between Gunther and R-Truth that Vince hated.
Trey Baxter Reflects On His Time In WWE

During the latest recording of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former NXT 2.0 and 205 Live Superstar Trey Baxter reflected on his time in WWE. Check out the comments from Baxter below. On performing in WWE:. “I think everybody wishes they could be used more, you know?...
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"

During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
Jim Ross Talks Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar Twice

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar twice following their showdown on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and how it was a blessing in disguise that a second match didn't happen because he never had a good feeling with their pairing.
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)

-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
Colby Corino Lists Roderick Strong, Davey Richards As Dream Opponents

During his recent interview with Fightful, current Catalyst Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino named WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong as one of his dream opponents. Corino also added former TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards into the mix. Check out the comments from Corino below:. “Oh, the other one...

