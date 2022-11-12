-- Some interesting details have emerged on the recent past and future for WWE superstar Gunther, with the change in leadership from Vince McMahon to Triple H playing a pivotal role in what we may see out of him over the coming years. Speaking to GiveMeSports.com, WrestleVotes noted that under Vince, Gunther had not only hit a roadblock, but that Vince had soured on him and was ready to go so far as to bury him and send him back to NXT. It appears the turning point for McMahon came at the July 4 Raw following a segment and match between Gunther and R-Truth that Vince hated.

