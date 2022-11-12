Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.

