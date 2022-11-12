Read full article on original website
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
Impact Wrestling Returning To Canada Soon
According to a recent press release, Impact Wrestling will return to the nation on March 24th and 25th of 2023:. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice it all LIVE from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario on March 24, 2023 – the first of two back-to-back nights of high-energy action.
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
Davey Richards Looks Forward To Potential Wolves vs. FTR Match
During his chat with Bill Pritchard of Wrestlezone, Five-Time TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards looked forward to a potential clash between The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) and All Elite Wrestling Tag Team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Check out the highlights. On a potential reunion...
Will Ospreay Says HOOK Would Make For A Good Fit In The United Empire
Will Ospreay recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestle Inn on A Drink At The Inn podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the decorated international wrestling star spoke about how he feels FTW Champion and AEW star HOOK would make for a good fit to The United Empire faction.
Former WWE Star Says It Was A Feather In Stone Cold's Cap To Wrestle Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.
Colby Corino Lists Roderick Strong, Davey Richards As Dream Opponents
During his recent interview with Fightful, current Catalyst Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino named WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong as one of his dream opponents. Corino also added former TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards into the mix. Check out the comments from Corino below:. “Oh, the other one...
Jimmy Korderas Says Logan Paul Blew Away All Expectations With His Performance At WWE Crown Jewel
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a number of topics such as how he realizes a lot of people are not big fans of celebrities being involved in pro wrestling and having main event spots, but WWE capitalized in Logan Paul's huge social media following and Logan proved himself by blowing away all expectations with his performance at WWE's Crown Jewel.
Chris Jericho Says Chyna Might Have Sabotaged His WWE Title Match At Fully Loaded 2000 With Triple H
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho took to an episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how there was a big sign in the Gorilla position that said stay away from the Spanish announce table, but Chyna didn't stay away and The Ocho thinks she did it on purpose to sabotage his WWE Championship Last Man Standing Match against Triple H, who was her ex-boyfriend.
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
AEW News: Brock Anderson Comments On ROH Pure Title Shot, Full Gear Zero Hour Note
-- The AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show is scheduled for Saturday, November 19th at 7:00 pm ET. AEW Full Gear goes down live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Brock Anderson will battle Daniel Garcia on Tuesday's edition of AEW Dark, and the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line:
AEW Announces 8 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 8 matchups such as ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Brock Anderson for the ROH Pure Championship, Skye Blue vs. Paris Van Dale, LMK vs. Athena and Brando Lee and Lucas Chase vs. Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson).
WWE Explains Rules For Upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Matches
-- WWE is bringing back the WarGames theme for this year's Survivor Series in less than two weeks and yesterday they explained the rules for the matches:. 1. Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match. 2. After five minutes, a...
Trey Baxter Reflects On His Time In WWE
During the latest recording of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former NXT 2.0 and 205 Live Superstar Trey Baxter reflected on his time in WWE. Check out the comments from Baxter below. On performing in WWE:. “I think everybody wishes they could be used more, you know?...
Brutus Beefcake Talks Honky Tonk Man’s 10-Second Loss To The Ultimate Warrior
WWE Hall of Famer Brutus Beefcake spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a number of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Honky Tonk Man was supposed to drop the Intercontinental Championship to him and how they were supposed to get a four to five month run with him chasing the title, but fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior threw a tantrum and that would lead to Honky Tonk Man dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship to The Ultimate Warrior in 10 seconds.
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indie scene for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
Huge Title Match Made Official For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced that reigning IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will put her title on the line against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockouts Standing Match at the company's upcoming Over Drive Event. This comes after Grace successfully defended her title against Gisele Shaw on this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling and was brutally attacked by Slamovich with a steel chair.
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WWE Survivor Series WarGames Dream Team Will Be
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as who her WWE Survivor Series WarGames dream team will be. “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
Ken Shamrock On If He Would Be Interested To Return To The WWE
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock recently made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count to talk about a variety of topics such as if he thinks he could return to the WWE in an in-ring capacity. Ken Shamrock said:. “I think at...
