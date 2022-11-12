Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Related
rajah.com
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
rajah.com
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
rajah.com
Betting Odds Released For IMPACT Wrestling's Over Drive Event
IMPACT Wrestling’s Over Drive Event is set to take place on Friday, November 18th from inside the Old Forester's Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky and will be airing live on IMPACT Plus, FITE TV and on YouTube for the company's Ultimate Insiders members. Betting odds for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming...
rajah.com
Early Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. AEW's Full Gear PPV will...
rajah.com
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 11/17/2022 Episode): Louisville, KY.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 11/17/2022 TAPING) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 11/8, click here.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will address the AEW fans. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode has sold 2,960 tickets...
rajah.com
Anthony Ogogo Reflects On AEW Double or Nothing Match With Cody Rhodes
During his chat with Cultaholic, All Elite Wrestling's own Anthony Ogogo sang the praises of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Anthony also reflected on his at AEW Double or Nothing clash with Rhodes, and more. Check out the comments from Ogogo:. “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to...
rajah.com
Report: WWE Considering Holding International Live Event in January
-- It looks like WWE is going to continue to tap into its international popularity and market after recent the recent successes of live events, including PLEs, in Europe, Canada and other destinations. The WrestleVotes account reported earlier today that there was talk backstage at last night's Raw that WWE is consider an "international live event" that would take place on Wednesday January 18 or Thursday January 19. It's unclear if this event would be televised and depending on where it takes place, the time it will take place. If this report is accurate, it would be less than two weeks before WWE's Royal Rumble event.
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Segment For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE previously announced that tonight's episode of WWE NXT will see reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose defend her championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, reigning WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Von Wagner and Apollo Crews face JD McDonagh in a Singles Match.
rajah.com
AEW Hypes Saturday's Full Gear Event In New Jersey
Ahead of All Elite Wrestling Full Gear at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW issued the following press release:. AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World...
rajah.com
rajah.com
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Says It Was A Feather In Stone Cold's Cap To Wrestle Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.
rajah.com
WWE Adds New Matches To Upcoming Episode Of NXT
WWE NXT (11/15) * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre.
rajah.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Appearance, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Monday Night Superstar and current WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will be at The Palladium Times Square this Friday, where he will be involved with The Michael Kaye Show anniversary event. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Rob Schamberger’s latest...
rajah.com
Smackdown Superstar Hosting Canned Food Drive Next Week
A WWE Smackdown Superstar ad Hit Row member is hosting a Canned Food Drive next week. Earlier today, Hit Row leader Top Dolla posted on Twitter, he announced that his 6th Annual Canned Food Drive will go down at next weeks college football matchup between Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes:
rajah.com
Report: Kevin Owens Suffers Sprained Right MCL at House Show This Weekend
-- Another WWE superstar seems to have suffered an injury, which has the potential to be worse than currently believed. Kevin Owens suffered a right knee injury at Sunday's WWE house show in Madison, WI in a match against Austin Theory. The injury took place after Owens tried to plant his knee and it gave way. The two wrestlers went to a quick finish and Owens won the match via a Stunner, but needed assistance from the referees to make it to the back.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indie scene for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins Now For United States Title; WWE Makes Change to Raw Match
-- WWE announced that tonight's match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will now be for the United States championship. Also announced is Riddle going one-on-one against Chad Gable. That would be a change from a previously scheduled match that would have seen Riddle teaming up with Elias to take on Alpha Academy (Gable and Otis).
rajah.com
Jay Lethal Reveals He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or They Fire Him
Top AEW Star Jay Lethal appeared on The Kurt Angle Show podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he would still be a part of IMPACT Wrestling if he didn't get fired and he would still be working for Ring Of Honor if the company didn't close down as he believes in loyalty and a person's word more than working for the highest bidder and the amount of money he is making.
Comments / 0