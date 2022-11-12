-- It looks like WWE is going to continue to tap into its international popularity and market after recent the recent successes of live events, including PLEs, in Europe, Canada and other destinations. The WrestleVotes account reported earlier today that there was talk backstage at last night's Raw that WWE is consider an "international live event" that would take place on Wednesday January 18 or Thursday January 19. It's unclear if this event would be televised and depending on where it takes place, the time it will take place. If this report is accurate, it would be less than two weeks before WWE's Royal Rumble event.

