Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)

rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale, Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) vs. The Butcher and The Blade and Leon Ruffin vs. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.
Early Betting Odds Released For The Top Matches At AEW's Full Gear PPV
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Full Gear PPV Event on Saturday, November 19 from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the PPV Event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Title against MJF. AEW's Full Gear PPV will...
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)
-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
Anthony Ogogo Reflects On AEW Double or Nothing Match With Cody Rhodes
During his chat with Cultaholic, All Elite Wrestling's own Anthony Ogogo sang the praises of former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes. Anthony also reflected on his at AEW Double or Nothing clash with Rhodes, and more. Check out the comments from Ogogo:. “My favorite moment, retrospectively, was going to...
WWE Main Event Results (Spoilers For 11/17/2022 Episode): Louisville, KY.
WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (SPOILERS FOR 11/17/2022 TAPING) Two weeks later, the show will be available to watch via the WWE Network and Peacock. For complete Monday Night Raw results from 11/8, click here.
Kevin Kelly Announces Launch Of American eXcellence Wrestling
WWE and ROH alumnus Kevin Kelly has announced his involvement with a new wrestling company. Earlier today, the current New Japan Pro Wrestling color commentator posted on Twitter, where he commented on the launch of American eXcellence Wrestling:
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 8,661 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 5,731 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 3,609 tickets. You...
WWE Adds New Matches To Upcoming Episode Of NXT
WWE NXT (11/15) * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner. * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre.
WWE News: Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UUDD, Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America (Video)
-- Titus O’Neil appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning America. Check out footage of the show’s search for the best pie below, featuring WWE's Global Brand Ambassador:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest video from the UpUpDownDown crew has surfaced online:. The Honorary Uce...
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
11/10 Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest edition of IMPACT On AXS TV have surfaced on Impact Wrestling's official YouTube channel. Check out the top moments from Thursday's episode below:. Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Championship against Gisele Shaw, but an old rival isn't done yet. "Speedball" Mike Bailey faces Trey Miguel...
AEW Hypes Saturday's Full Gear Event In New Jersey
Ahead of All Elite Wrestling Full Gear at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, AEW issued the following press release:. AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World...
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will address the AEW fans. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode has sold 2,960 tickets...
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
WWE Announces Stipulation Match For Next Week's Edition Of Monday Night Raw
You can officially pencil in a match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network program, it was announced that The Miz will be going one-on-one against Dexter Lumis. The stipulation for the 11/22 bout on Raw calls...
WWE Explains Rules For Upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Matches
-- WWE is bringing back the WarGames theme for this year's Survivor Series in less than two weeks and yesterday they explained the rules for the matches:. 1. Two teams will be contained in separate cages with one member of each team starting the match. 2. After five minutes, a...
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Dealing With Lower Body Injury; Replaced in Smackdown World Cup
-- Rey Mysterio is dealing with a minor injury, however, it is significant enough that it has caused WWE to remove him from the ongoing Smackdown World Cup tournament. According to f4wonline.com, Mysterio is suffering an unspecified injury to his lower body, either his foot or ankle, and that he was spotted in a walking boot at last Friday's Smackdown show.
Court Bauer Reveals Stephanie McMahon Had Never Seen An Episode Of ECW Before WWE Relaunched The Brand
MLW owner and former WWE writer Court Bauer recently appeared on The Insiders podcast for AdFreeShows to discuss a number of topics such as how Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of the original ECW before the WWE relaunched the brand. Court Bauer said:. “Stephanie definitely had blinders on...
Matt Cardona Says MJF Is One Of Best Talkers In Wrestling, Offers Him Some Advice
Matt Cardona has a high opinion of MJF. The longtime pro wrestling veteran recently spoke with the folks at Inside The Ropes for an interview, during which he offered some tanning advice for the number one contender to the AEW World Championship. Additionally, Cardona spoke during the discussion about how...
