Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Jim Ross Talks Hulk Hogan Refusing To Lose To Brock Lesnar Twice
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan refused to lose to Brock Lesnar twice following their showdown on an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown and how it was a blessing in disguise that a second match didn't happen because he never had a good feeling with their pairing.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WWE Survivor Series WarGames Dream Team Will Be
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as who her WWE Survivor Series WarGames dream team will be. “Well, I would have chosen Cora, but she lost that now. But I would choose Indi Hartwell, I would chose Becky Lynch. This is hard. Like any wrestlers? Me, Becky Lynch, Indi Hartwell, I’ll choose AJ Lee [laughs] and one more, I would choose Bayley.”
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/14): The Miz, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Bobby Lashley, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Drew Gulak Loses World Series Bet (Video)
-- Fresh content has been added to WWE's official YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new edition of WWE Top 10 surfaced on the channel, along with the following description:. Watch every time Seth “Freakin” Rollins captured a championship in WWE, featuring battles against Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and more....
rajah.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Set For Appearance, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Monday Night Superstar and current WWE United States Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins will be at The Palladium Times Square this Friday, where he will be involved with The Michael Kaye Show anniversary event. -- In other Wolrd Wrestling Entertainment news, Rob Schamberger’s latest...
rajah.com
Backstage Details on New WWE Trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" (Possible Spoiler)
-- WWE recently filed a new trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and according to a report by fightfulselect.com, the trademark will involve NXT rather than either of the two main brands, Raw or Smackdown. -- According to the report, the Iron Survivor Challenge will be a new match type earmarked for...
rajah.com
WWE News: Johnny Gargano Pulled From WrestleCade, Smackdown Preview (Video)
-- A preview of this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown On Fox has surfaced online. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. What does the new alliance of Sheamus, The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre have in store for The Bloodline? Plus, the SmackDown World Cup continues this Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Says Logan Paul Blew Away All Expectations With His Performance At WWE Crown Jewel
Former WWE and pro wrestling veteran referee Jimmy Korderas took to an episode of his Reffin' Rant to talk about a number of topics such as how he realizes a lot of people are not big fans of celebrities being involved in pro wrestling and having main event spots, but WWE capitalized in Logan Paul's huge social media following and Logan proved himself by blowing away all expectations with his performance at WWE's Crown Jewel.
rajah.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks How Bryan Danielson Has Been Booked In AEW As Of Late
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently took to an episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultura Network and spoke about a number of topics, including how All Elite Wrestling has been booking Bryan Danielson as of late and how Danielson has been under-serviced in terms of character development and storyline as well as how he has lost more matches than he has needed to.
rajah.com
Wheeler Yuta Says AEW Star Is "A Fountain Of Untapped Potetntial"
During his recent chat with The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta shared his thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman's future. Check out the comments from the Blackpool Combat Club member below:. “I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only...
rajah.com
Huge Singles Match Made Official For WWE's Survivor Series Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Mia Yim) cut a backstage segment, where Styles said it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. The Phenomenal One then challenged Balor to a Singles Match at WWE Survivor Series to put an end to it all and Balor would accept Styles' challenge later in the broadcast. The match would then be made official for WWE's upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames Event.
rajah.com
Colby Corino Lists Roderick Strong, Davey Richards As Dream Opponents
During his recent interview with Fightful, current Catalyst Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino named WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong as one of his dream opponents. Corino also added former TNA World Tag Team Champion Davey Richards into the mix. Check out the comments from Corino below:. “Oh, the other one...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Says It Was A Feather In Stone Cold's Cap To Wrestle Him
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as the RAW main event matchup he had against WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 and how they had tremendous amount of respect for each other due to being involved in a match like that as well as how he thinks The Texas Rattlesnake was honored to wrestle him and how the match was a feather in Austin's cap.
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE Top 10, Liv Morgan Meets Abadon (Photo)
-- The worlds of WWE and All Elite Wrestling recently collided. Over the weekend, former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan shared a photo of herself with AEW star Abadon. Check out the photo below: (via Twitter) -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh edition of 'Top 10'...
rajah.com
The Usos Officially Pass The New Day To Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso) have officially made history. Earlier today, the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history shared the following statement of Twitter:. The Uso's have held the Smackdown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, which top the New Day's 483 day...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Holding One-Night King of the Ring, Queen of the Ring Tournaments in 2023
-- WWE has seen sweeping changes at the helm ever since Triple H has taken the reigns from Vince McMahon earlier this year. It looks another big one is set to take place in 2023 with the return of the King of the Ring tournament in the form of a PPV/PLE.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 9 matches, including Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Paris Van Dale, Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn and Traevon Jordan) vs. The Butcher and The Blade and Leon Ruffin vs. ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Extended Offer to Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
-- Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to wrestling earlier this year, competing in what was essentially a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. His performance and the reaction was an overwhelming success and Austin himself was completely satisfied with the experience and left the door open for similar interactions in the future.
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT, AEW Star Bobby Fish Scores Second-Round KO Win In Boxing Debut (Video)
Bobby Fish is now 1-0 as a professional boxer. The former WWE NXT and AEW star of The Undisputed ERA and reDRagon scored a victory on the undercard of the boxing pay-per-view event headlined by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olatunji. Fish defeated Boateng Prempeh via knockout at 1:02...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest WWE 2K22 Video From UUDD, Titus O’Neil Appears On Good Morning America (Video)
-- Titus O’Neil appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning America. Check out footage of the show’s search for the best pie below, featuring WWE's Global Brand Ambassador:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the latest video from the UpUpDownDown crew has surfaced online:. The Honorary Uce...
Comments / 0