Read full article on original website
Related
Clinton Daily News
Gweneth Snider
Funeral services for Gweneth Snider, 88, of Clinton, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Kiesau Memorial Chapel. She was born June 25, 1934. She died Nov. 12, 2022, in Clinton.
Clinton Daily News
Here are your Daily Lunch Specials for Tuesday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
Comments / 0